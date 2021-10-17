What is the fastest way to level up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Leveling up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was turning out to be a sweaty affair for gamers. However, Epic rolled out quite a number of methods to earn easy XP.

At the moment gamers can rank up the tiers through various methods. However, everyone is eager to unlock the Battle Pass rewards as soon as possible. Therefore, gamers are always on the lookout for the fastest way to level up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

This article will reveal the trick to earn massive amounts of XP that will help gamers rank up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Use the Punchcard quests to your advantage

In order to grind the maximum amounts of XP, gamers will be required to squad up with their friends. Even though the trick works in Solos, Duos, and Trios, it is most efficient when gamers are in Squads.

Once gamers have teamed up, they should complete all existing Punchcard quests to progress. Nothing to worry about as these challenges are available throughout the game and can be obtained at any instant.

Once the challenges have been cleared, gamers will be required to drop into a match, visit 5 NPCs and collect the quests from them. Gamers can choose any NPC of their choice. It must be kept in mind that all the members of the squad should pick up the quests from these NPCs.

Once the quests have been obtained, the squad should leave the match and enter a new one. Upon entering the match, gamers should divide the quests among themselves and each should complete a different tier of the Punchcard quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

This will save time and gamers will be able to complete the quests faster. Once the quests have been completed, gamers can finish the match and go to the main lobby.

Once gamers are in the lobby, they'll be able to see that they've been rewarded with Battle Stars and have ranked up the tiers easily.

Since the Punchcard Challenges are redoable, gamers can easily complete them over and over with friends to grind massive amounts of XP and rank up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Even though the method is a bit tedious, it is the most effective way to rank up fast this season.

