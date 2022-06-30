What happened to Gunnar during the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 event?

Epic Games introduced Gunnar in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, during the live event. He was next to Dr. Slone while they were interrogating Agent Jones. Ever since then, Gunnar had seemed like an important character to the game's plot, especially in Chapter 3 Season 2. Many fans thought that he would have a major role to play in the upcoming seasons of the game.

Unfortunately, Gunnar disappeared from the island after the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event. After Dr. Slone and the IO were defeated, so was the IO boss Gunnar. The threat was eradicated from the island once and for all. Players saw Slone get crushed by debris but never saw the last of Gunnar. Ever since then, many have wondered what happened to the character.

In the past, several important IO characters have stepped foot on the island. In fact, even Agent Jones was once an IO agent who later turned rogue and joined The Resistance. Those who have stayed with the organization have always met an unfortunate end, and Gunnar was one of them as well.

Gunnar fell into the Fortnite Zero Point

After the IO lost to The Resistance, it was obvious that Dr. Slone wasn't returning to the island. However, Gunnar could have been alive and would have helped Geno succeed in his nefarious plans. He was IO's muscle, strong enough to take on The Foundation, as seen in the Chapter 3 Season 2 trailer. In fact, he was also a Mythic boss in the game and had a major role to play in the storyline.

Unfortunately, Gunnar's story barely lasted a season as he was among all the IO agents that died during the Chapter 3 Season 3 live event. However, unlike others, Gunnar's death was unique. Instead of being killed by a member of The Seven or Loopers, Gunnar fell down into the Zero Point, which begs the question of whether Gunnar will be back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Players know that Gunnar isn't dead because falling into the Zero Point doesn't kill people. In fact, it is one of the only ways to escape the loop. Agent Jones has done it multiple times, each time leaving a snapshot behind. Hence, it is possible that Gunnar is enjoying his newfound freedom or will appear as a snapshot in the future seasons.

The Imagined also fell into the Fortnite Zero Point

Gunnar wasn't the only person to suffer an unfortunate fate during the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event. Players might recall watching two characters falling down into the Zero Point. It seems like The Imagined was fighting Gunnar when both of them fell down straight into the Zero Point.

The Imagined's storyline was also extremely underwhelming for the players. The Sisters had been hyped ever since Epic Games started shedding some light on The Seven. Players were eager to learn more about their origins and their relationship with Geno in Fortnite.

It is clear that The Imagined survived the fall since she is a part of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Fortunately, she will be around for a while so that fans can learn more about her and The Order.

