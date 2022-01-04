What is the last Winterfest present in Fortnite? 3 potential rewards that may be present in the final box

Fortnite's Winterfest event gave players tons of free rewards, including three skins to celebrate the holiday season. However, many have noticed that even after opening all the gifts surrounding the Yule Log, there's still one left to open, and it doesn't seem to be visible in the cabin.
Theories are popping up that suggest Epic Games has one last present to hand out, for a couple of possible reasons: Fortnite saw some uncalculated downtime in Chapter 3, and there have been a few bugs to work out.
This has led players to think there is a final gift left to open - as a token of appreciation.
Final Fortnite Winterfest gift could be several different things
First, let's rule out the unlikely option of another free skin. Winterfest 2021 gave players Krisabelle, Frozen Peely and Blizzabelle, so the odds of a fourth skin seem farfetched. Epic Games has essentially confirmed that players will receive an additional gift, so this isn't a glitch.
The most likely item that players could receive from this final gift is a new back bling to pair with one of the Winterfest skins. Back in Chapter 1, players received Rustbucket after a downtime, and this is a similar situation which might yield a similar reward.
Additionally, Epic Games can simply give Fortnite players a pile of V-Bucks for their troubles. It would allow players to purchase items that they want to pick out instead of a random cosmetic.
Tertiary options might include a glider or harvesting material if they want to switch things up from the last time Fortnite saw unscheduled downtime. Epic Games hasn't released the final gift nor have they revealed when it should be available to open.
Regardless, good things are in store for those who wait. With the Winterfest event wrapping up soon, the final present should drop before then.