What does the Red Fortnite Cube do? Everything we know so far

It is quite a tumultuous time for Fortnite as the game is gearing towards a possible Chapter 3. The transition between two seasons is not easy and therefore the developers are diligently working towards making it a success.

There has been increased activity among the Cubes over the past few weeks. The number of Cubes on the island has increased and gamers have also reported the presence of a Red Fortnite Cube beneath the island.

Ever since its discovery, gamers have been curious to find out the purpose of this Cube in Fortnite. Although the mystery is yet to be solved, we can speculate on the actions based upon the available information regarding the Red Cube.

Fortnite Red Cube leaves gamers guessing of its purpose

The start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was marked with the return of the Cubes who vowed to destroy the remainder of the island and spread corruption among loopers. Ever since then, gamers have been wondering about the impending doom that the island will face towards the end of the season.

There are several theories that are floating in the community regarding the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The leaks indicate that Epic will release a new chapter at the end of this season and gamers are curious to see the transition.

The presence of the Cube Town POI with the mysterious Cube Queen was enough for gamers to speculate the end of season events. However, the Red Cube that gamers can see underneath the Stumpy Ridge has caused significant issues.

Gamers anticipate that the Red Fortnite Cube could be the savior that loopers are looking for to escape the Cube Queen's destruction. Even though the theory could be the opposite, gamers are shunning the negative traits by stating that if it was evil it would've made its appearance long ago.

As tensions rise on the island regarding the events of Fortnite, the presence of the Red Cube adds to its mystery.

The Cube Town POI is changing gradually and gamers will be able to see the Pyramid POI coming up soon. The island is believed to be getting ready for the end-of-season event and leakers believe the Red Cube is a placeholder for future events.

As of now, there is a lot of speculation regarding the purpose of the Red Cube in Fortnite. The actual reason behind its presence underneath the island will be revealed as the season crawls towards the end of Chapter 2.

