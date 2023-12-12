What is the server lifetime in LEGO Fortnite? Total duration and restart explored

LEGO Fortnite provides a dynamic and expansive open-world environment to explore and create within. However, you may wonder about the server lifetime, especially when the world server undergoes a brief reset after a few hours of playing.

Server lifetime is the duration for which a particular in-game world remains active for players to access. This timeframe is crucial to maintaining a smoothly functioning environment and ensuring optimal performance.

In this article, we will dive into the specifics of LEGO Fortnite's server lifetime and explore the mechanics and the total duration of the reset.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Explaining LEGO Fortnite's server reset

Expand Tweet

To address potential issues and enhance server stability, LEGO Fortnite uses a mechanism for its world servers that allows the developer to periodically reset it. This helps maintain a smooth experience for players all over the world.

The reset occurs after a few hours of continuous play, and you will be notified when it is about to take place with a pop-up at the top-left corner of the screen.

A reassuring aspect of the server reset is that no progress is lost during the process. Whether you're embarking on an epic quest or in the midst of building a grand structure, your accomplishments and progress will remain intact when you rejoin the world.

Additionally, you can quickly rejoin the LEGO Fortnite world after a server reset takes place. The transition is smooth, allowing you to continue without any disruptions. Just go to your list of worlds, select the one that went through a server reset, and start a game.

The server lifetime notification (Image via YouTube/Ditech)

This periodic reset is a proactive measure implemented by Epic Games to maintain a stable gaming environment and optimize server performance. It allows servers to protect themselves from being heavily burdened with too much traffic.

Will there be changes coming to LEGO Fortnite?

Expand Tweet

Since Epic Games has announced that the three new game modes released in Chapter 5 Season 1 are permanent additions and not LTMs (limited-time modes), LEGO Fortnite will inevitably receive updates in the future. Some may even assist players in dealing with resets as Epic may make changes to server behavior in future updates.

For now, the changes that will come to the game remain shrouded in mystery, owing to LEGO Fortnite still being a fresh mode that hasn't been explored to its full potential.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!