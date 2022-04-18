What is target sensitivity in Fortnite?

One of the most critical aspects for any looper to master in Fortnite is sensitivity. In essence, it dictates how fast or slow the motion of the input device is. This holds true for both PC and console players. For the latter, sensitivity affects the mouse, and for the former, the controller itself.

No matter the input device used, sensitivity plays a vital role in combat, exploration, and, to a large extent, building mechanics. Players who have mastered sensitivity can overcome most obstacles and opponents in every match. However, this is primarily true for competitive players.

Even though sensitivity plays an essential role within the professional community, it also affects the average player. Sensitivity affects how well a player can shoot at a moving target, pan the crosshair accurately, and even run-and-gun with ease. However, the real question here is: How to find the best setting?

How to find out the best sensitivity settings for Fortnite?

While many will claim that their sensitivity settings are the best for Fortnite, this is never the case. Each player approaches the game with a unique mindset. This means that one sensitivity setting preset that works for a professional player may not work for them.

Such being the case, players need to find a setting that works for them on an individual level. This usually involves a lot of trial and error. However, the general rule of thumb is to lower sensitivity settings rather than increase them.

By turning things down a notch, players will better understand how to aim and pan the camera with high accuracy.

Once muscle memory and an intricate understanding of sensitivity have been achieved, they can adjust the values as needed. These values can sometimes be more or less than the recommended number. As long as the individual player finds success using the settings, that's all that matters.

Should newcomers use presets to adjust their sensitivity settings in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Although this is a personal choice, tweaking settings as a newcomer by using a preset is not the best idea. Without even understanding the basics of the game, different mechanics, and dynamics, changing the settings will not make a difference. In most cases, it will make the gameplay harder.

Players need to understand that the settings used by professionals have been achieved through a lot of experimentation. It is possible to adapt and learn them. However, implementing them after a few games will not yield many benefits.

Furthermore, depending on the hardware and integrated software being used, copying the preset may be more hindersome than helpful.

For all these reasons, it's best to avoid changing settings until the basics of the game have been understood. Once a proper baseline has been achieved in Fortnite, players can manually make the changes according to their own needs.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar