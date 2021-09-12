What will Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 look like? Expected map changes, New POIs, Skins, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is just hours away from being unveiled, and the entire community is having a tough time containing their excitement. The unreal success of Fortnite Season 7 has raised the expectations, and gamers anticipate that Epic will keep up the excellent work in the upcoming season.

Leaks regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 have been going strong for the past few weeks. Data miners have teased all new information that has been uncovered, and all of it indicates that the island will undergo massive changes in the upcoming season.

This article will reveal the details and portray what Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will look like.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: All you need to know

One of the most significant changes that the new season will bring is maps and locations. The curtains over Fortnite Season 7 will be drawn with the Operation Sky Fire event. This event will showcase the final face-off between the IO and the alien factions.

It has been reported that Dr. Slone and her entourage will destroy the Mothership. The gigantic Mothership hovering above the island ever since the start of Season 7 will finally crash onto the island and cause several POIs to be destroyed.

(SEASON 7 EVENT SPOILERS)



Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks are getting destroyed with this season's event

Both POIs were tested by Devs for the season 7 map with the names (Aftermath) and (Remove)



S17_MistyAftermath_Test

S17_DirtyAftermath_Test pic.twitter.com/FNO6bZJRvO — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) September 2, 2021

The in-game files that data miners have revealed support this claim. The new POIs are anticipated to be unveiled by the developers in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Even though there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding the locations, data miners speculate a Pyramid POI is at work and will soon come to the island.

Kevin the Cube's return has garnered quite a lot of attention among gamers. The popular Fortnite entity is returning after many seasons, and gamers are pretty excited about its arrival.

Things that could happen during Season 8 Chapter 2:



-More info regarding the Foundation

-Crash Site POI

-Pyramid POI

-Kevin the Cube returns pic.twitter.com/Cu2NuJy2t2 — Racoco • Fortnite Leaks 🛸👽 (@rac0c0) September 8, 2021

It has been reported that Epic might add a new POI based on the Cube. According to reports, a Kevin the Cube skin is also at work. While this seems too good to be true, Epic might add them to the game to make Kevin's return a memorable one.

Even though the above leaks are thrilling and speak of the changes that lie ahead in the upcoming season, none of them gained as much popularity as the news of Naruto's arrival to Fortnite.

The popular anime character was teased for a long time before Epic decided to complete the necessary paperwork to gain the rights. It was soon reported that he would arrive as the Battle Pass skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

VERY IMPORTANT UPDATE:



Naruto will, contrary to earlier expectations, NOT be in the Season 8 Battle Pass but he will 100% come to Fortnite in S8, according to Donald Mustard.



According to @qCandywing, Donald said this was a "misunderstanding" and he said he'll not be a BP skin. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

Recent proceedings have changed the course of action as it was revealed that Naruto won't feature as a Battle Pass skin but would come later on in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The change of stance indeed surprised gamers, and everyone was eager to find out the underlying reason. Nonetheless, the prospect of owning the Naruto skin in Fortnite remains intact, and gamers are quite excited about it.

Apart from Naruto, several other new skins can be released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Gamers are also hopeful about the upcoming Halloween week and anticipate that Epic will roll out a celebration event during that phase.

