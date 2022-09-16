What will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 be about? Theme, Leaks and more explained

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has to be one of the most safeguarded seasons to date when it comes to leaks. Despite having divulged some information, the developers have managed to maintain an air of mystery around the season. Nobody knows how things will fare out in the next few days.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is themed Paradise, yet the leaks suggest otherwise. Almost everybody knows of the mysterious chrome-like goo that has surfaced on the island. Every official teaser so far suggests that this substance is engulfing objects and even characters. This is incongruous with the preconceived idea of a Paradise.

The new season will once again introduce a new Battle Pass and a fresh set of Seasonal Weekly Quests. Players are hopeful that the developers will address issues like the XP reward system and improve the gameplay. With just hours left, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 might connect the multiple timelines together

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko I'm seeing multiple mixed opinions on Geno's death, mostly negative but here's my own:



I think it's a very interesting implication and I'm genuinely curious to see where it leads to



Everything in this story happens for a reason, so we'll have to wait and see I'm seeing multiple mixed opinions on Geno's death, mostly negative but here's my own:I think it's a very interesting implication and I'm genuinely curious to see where it leads toEverything in this story happens for a reason, so we'll have to wait and see https://t.co/phO4Yt81PF

For the entirety of Chapter 3 Season 3, the game's lore has been evolving on a parallel timeline. The upcoming season will finally fuse the two timelines and present a complete picture of the events that took place after the Collision live event. Four issues of the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Wars comic book series are already out.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will connect to these events chronologically and will probably establish the premise for the upcoming issue. The comic book sheds light on Geno and how his actions have contributed to the advancement of the storyline.

Official teasers have established that the mysterious chrome-like goo will be the cynosure of the upcoming season. While the teasers depict it engulfing almost everything, its status as a harmful substance is still in contention. Theories suggest that the goo, also called Reality Sap, is secreted by the offshoots of the Reality Tree.

According to it, the Reality Sap is the reason behind the sudden disappearance of the Seven. In lieu of them, the Peace Syndicate might take the onus upon themselves to protect the island. The upcoming season will establish what happened to the group.

Despite the superfluity of leaks about the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, there is hardly any insight on how things will roll out. The majority of them have been about the characters and the Battle Pass. Nothing but speculative theories exist about the upcoming season.

The current state of the storyline is piteous. It has glaring gaps and is anything but linear. Players are hopeful that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will finally align with the storyline and yield a chronological timeline where every major event can be traced.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will introduce a new antagonist to the timeline. While many leaks hint at the fact that Geno will assume this position, some theories suggest otherwise. Players will also come face-to-face with the Bloomwatcher. As the game approaches its 5th-anniversary, there is speculation that Epic Games might feature a throwback event to commemorate this feat.

