Whatever happened to Midas, Fortnite's well-kept mystery

It's been over ten seasons since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. In that time, many important characters have come and gone.

Doctor Slone, Gunnar, the Foundation, Agent Jonesy, Peely, and many others have served their purpose and either left the island entirely or faded into the background.

One of the most important characters that people often forget about is Midas. Sure, he's not the Foundation, nor is he Drift, but in the early seasons of Chapter 2, he was as vital as they come.

He unfortunately died, or did he? The mystery surrounding Midas has never really been solved and remains one of the biggest secrets in Fortnite now that Geno has officially been revealed.

Fortnite's Midas: True story of one of the most important characters

According to the Villain Wiki, which goes into detail about the lore surrounding this particular Fortnite character:

"Midas is the main protagonist/antagonist of Chapter 2: Season 2, the Posthumous Antagonist of Chapter 2: Season 3, the Secondary Antagonist of Chapter 2: Season 4, as well as one of the Overarching Antagonist of Chapter 3. He triggered the Device event to push the Storm. He succeeded, but in revenge on Midas, the Storm created The Wall of Water and flooded the island. Midas' whereabouts are currently unknown, but he has been working closely with Jules, Marigold, GHOST, and SHADOW towards a plan."

It was initially assumed that Midas passed away after Chapter 2 Season 3, since he was seen in the trailer being attacked by loot sharks. However, his body was never found, and many players speculate that he might have survived somehow.

In classic Donald Mustard fashion, the Fortnite Creative Director once got in on the act and confirmed that Midas was, in fact, alive but didn't say anything else.

Mustard said:

"I think you're going to love what's coming next. I can't wait for everyone to see it. So, here's this very quick sketch of a character I think we all love, Midas. Midas is great... and not dead!"

The video ended there, but that is all the proof loopers needed to know that he was alive. In proceeding seasons, the storyline surrounding what happens in Fortnite grew clearer.

It became clear that everything was held in a loop, hence the term loopers, and everything resets after about 22 minutes. This is a prime example of why Midas isn't dead: he looped back to life and probably avoided the loot sharks in subsequent loops.

The Summer Midas skin in Fortnite Season 7 (Image via Twitter/Rust Lord)

He remains in the shadows but plays a secret role that no one realizes. In Chapter 3 Season 2, he may have been part of The Seven's war on the Imagined Order.

A G.H.O.S.T. flag was raised at the first location that The Seven freed, the Daily Bugle. Going even further, there have been other Midas skins, like Shadow Midas and Midas Rex, that continue to prove that he's alive.

It's unclear what Fortnite plans on doing with him. That's the mystery. However, one thing is clear: he's a part of the game in some way, even now.

