When is Darth Vader coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3? Details explored

Since rumors floated last season, players have eagerly awaited Darth Vader in Fortnite. The leader of the Galactic Empire was supposed to arrive during the May 4 event.

However, loopers only got Lightsabers during the event and the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin a few days later. This had several wondering when the Darth Vader skin would actually arrive.

Fortunately, users did not have to wait long until the skin showed up. In fact, Darth Vader arrived in the very next season, i.e., the current one, and anyone who wanted the skin can purchase it.

It did not come into the item shop like other Star Wars skins. Instead, it is part of the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass.

For all those wondering when Darth Vader is coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, the answer is that he is already here. This is clearly a fantastic deal since the Legendary skin will only cost 950 V-Bucks or the price of the Battle Pass.

However, individuals will have to work extra hard to unlock it.

Rumors of a Star Wars-themed season had been around for a long time. However, players never really got one.

Expectations were high as Chapter 3 Season 3 looked like the perfect opportunity to make that happen. Unfortunately, Epic Games had to disappoint users again by not bringing a Star Wars-themed season.

Thankfully, the developers promised to release a Darth Vader skin.

For the uninitiated, this item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 arrived on June 5. This was when the all-new season started, and loopers could purchase the Battle Pass.

However, not every gamer can unlock the Darth Vader skin instantly. Unless they purchase all 100 tiers of the pass, they will have to wait at least a few days to unlock it.

The Darth Vader outfit and its cosmetics are available on Page 10 of the Battle Pass. Besides the skin, players can get the Sigil of the Empire pickaxe for free.

The rest of the cosmetics, including Viper Probe Droid Back Bling, Lambda Class Shuttle Glider, Darth Shader Wrap, Tie Squadron Contrail, and Imperial March Emote, can only be unlocked from the premium pass.

Fortnite community rallies against poor XP in Chapter 3 Season 3

Epic has seriously nerfed the XP system in Chapter 3 Season 3. It now requires more XP to level up tiers in the Battle Pass.

At the same time, the Weekly Quests now grant lesser XP. Instead of 20,000 XP, like last season, users will only get 15,000 XP for completing quests.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Each level in Fortnite is now 80,000 XP instead of 75,000 XP.



This means for Level 100 you now require a total of 7,920,000 XP. Each level in Fortnite is now 80,000 XP instead of 75,000 XP.This means for Level 100 you now require a total of 7,920,000 XP.

To reach level 100 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, users need a total of 7,920,000 XP. With the XP systems nerf, getting to this tier has become much harder.

This also means loopers who cannot purchase Battle Pass tiers will have to grind insanely hard to get the Darth Vader skin in Chapter 3 Season 3.

