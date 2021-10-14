Last week, Fortnite leakers and data miners informed players about the Fortnite Graveyard Drift Bundle. The bundle was expected to include the Drift Walker skin, backbling, and pickaxe. With the Fortnite 18.20 update, Epic has added the Drift Walker skin as well as the bundle to the game.

This then begs the question: when is the Drift Walker skin coming out in Fortnite Season 8? Fortnitemares 2021 is already packed with brand new items and cosmetics and the Fortnite Graveyard Drift Bundle is yet another excellent addition to the mix. Here are all the details about the Drift Walker skin and when can players get their hands on it.

Fortnite Season 8: When can players get the Drift Walker skin and Fortnite Graveyard Drift Bundle?

Currently, both the Drift Walker skin and the Fortnite Graveyard Drift Bundle have been added to the game files and are waiting to go live. The bundle was added with the Fortnite 18.20 update and Epic is planning to release the skin pretty soon.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Graveyard Drift Quest Pack

The Drift Walker skin and the bundle will be coming to Fortnite Season 8 on October 18, and players can get it in exchange for cold hard cash. The Fortnite Graveyard Drift bundle will cost $15.99 and arrives with its own Graveyard Drift Quest Pack. These quests can be completed to earn V-Bucks.

Both the bundle as well as the quests are slated to drop at the same time. According to prominent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, the Graveyard Drift Quest Pack will be released on October 18 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time or 5.00 pm Pacific Time. Players will certainly have to mark their calendars for it.

The Fortnite Graveyard Drift bundle consists of the Drift Walker Outfit itself, with Styles Broken Fractal Wings back bling and the Corrupted Rift Edges pickaxe. Epic is also giving away the Corrupted Tendrils Glider as part of the Fortnite Graveyard Drift bundle.

The Graveyard Drift Quest Pack will allow players to earn up to 2,000 V-Bucks by completing different quests. Players can take a look at all the quests below.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Graveyard Drift Quest Pack Graveyard Drift Quest Pack https://t.co/Gn0MIlgqPD

The Fortnite Graveyard Drift bundle is definitely a perfect addition to Fortnitemares 2021 and certainly matches the whole theme of the event. It will be on offer next week, so players who have been craving the Drift Walker skin won't want to miss out.

