When does the Fortnite Battle Pass for Chapter 4 Season 3 end? Timings explained

The Fortnite Battle Pass for Chapter 4 Season 3 will be valid until the downtime for Chapter 4 Season 4 begins. The exact time is around 1:30 am Eastern Time on August 25, 2023. This is when the servers will be taken offline in preparation of the update v26.00. Once this occurs, the Battle Pass for Chapter 4 Season 3 will be rendered null and void.

Keep in mind that all rewards that are part of the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass that have not been unlocked will be lost forever. The only exception to this rule is if the player has Battle Stars to spare and has not unlocked rewards. In this situation, depending on the number of Battle Stars available, rewards will be automatically unlocked and added to the Locker at the start of Chapter 4 Season 4.

Is it still possible to gift the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass?

Unfortunately, players will not be able to gift or receive the Battle Pass for Chapter 4 Season 3. The feature has been disabled and removed from the Item Shop. That said, for those still wanting to purchase the Battle Pass, this option remains open. Alternatively, players who purchase the Crew today (August 24, 2023), will also gain access to the Battle Pass for the current and upcoming season.

That said, unless you have at least reached Seasonal Level 100, purchasing the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will be a waste of funds. Nevertheless, for those who are after certain Outfits, it's still worth a shot trying to level-up and claim them from the Battle Pass.

Is it still possible to reach Seasonal Level 200 to unlock the entire Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass?

Vikora's Level Up Quest Pack costs 1,200 V-Bucks (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

For those who are level 150 or above, it's still possible to reach 200 before the servers are taken offline on August 25, 2023 at 2:00 AM Eastern Time. Although the grind to gain 50 odd levels will be rough, it's doable for the most part. Consider purchasing the Vikora's Level Up Quest Pack to gain 28 levels in a short span of time.

On the other hand, for those still who are barely at level 100, reaching 200 may not be feasible. Even with Vikora's Level Up Quest Pack and Level-Up Tokens from Break The Curse Quests, it may not be enough. Nevertheless, if you have Weekly Challenges pending, try finishing them as soon as possible. If you happen to own the Battle Pass, if nothing else, you will be able to reach level 100 and claim those rewards.

It costs over 13,000 V-Bucks to gain 100 levels (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Alternatively, for those with V-Bucks to spare, you can spend them to gain levels instantly. However, given the cost, it may not be the best idea. With V-Bucks becoming expensive in certain regions, it may not be wise economically to spend that much to level up. Nevertheless, the option remains available to those who want to take this route.

