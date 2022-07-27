When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 start? Release Date, leaks, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 started off with a bang on June 5, 2022, and according to the leakers, the current season is going to be one of the longest in the history of the game. Despite the 100-plus day runtime of the season, the developers have so far managed to keep loopers entertained and happy.

However, similar to previous seasons that eventually came to an end, so will the current season. With more than 50% of it complete, community members have already started to ask and speculate about the next season. Although Epic Games is yet to reveal anything about Chapter 3 Season 4, there are a few hints and rumors floating around regarding the same.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Everything we know about it so far

Despite the growing number of rumors that the current season will stretch out further, that's unlikely to happen. The time period for the current season has given the developers a lot of time to work on things for the future.

Epic is already play-testing the 21.50 update, which means that everything is going according to plan. Aside from the bugs and glitches, the core gameplay and storyline are right on track.

Start Date

The current season will end on September 17, 2022, and Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will begin in a few short hours after the downtime starts. However, readers should keep in mind that this is subject to change if the developers decide to use 'night-night.'

If that happens, the new season may begin on September 18. Depending on the timezone, many players may not be able to hot-drop into a match until the following day. Nevertheless, since it's the weekend, there will be plenty of time to fight for a Victory Royale.

Theme of the new season

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



There's a fair chance it happens, but as much as I'd enjoy it, I personally don't think next Season is going to be a Collab



Both are just as possible though

#Fortnite There's been a lot of talk about next Season being another possible Marvel Theme or even DC/Star WarsThere's a fair chance it happens, but as much as I'd enjoy it, I personally don't think next Season is going to be a CollabBoth are just as possible though There's been a lot of talk about next Season being another possible Marvel Theme or even DC/Star WarsThere's a fair chance it happens, but as much as I'd enjoy it, I personally don't think next Season is going to be a CollabBoth are just as possible though#Fortnite https://t.co/rST5f0XgpP

The theme for the upcoming season is still unknown, but it could potentially be MCU, DCU, or Star Wars-themed. While these are just rumors, there is some truth to the matter. For instance, Star Wars has two new shows coming up on Disney Plus: Andor (August 31) and The Bad Batch: Season Two (September 28).

Marvel has Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while DCU has Black Adam. Given that Epic has a good collaborative relationship with Disney and DCU, they may influence the theme of the new season to a large extent.

Storyline and characters

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



If you think about it, Geno is the Donald of Reality Zero:



Donald is in charge of what comes into Fortnite and Epic, Geno is in charge of Loopers brought in the Loop and the Imagined Order



They're the same I've said this before but I seriously want Geno to be @DonaldMustard If you think about it, Geno is the Donald of Reality Zero:Donald is in charge of what comes into Fortnite and Epic, Geno is in charge of Loopers brought in the Loop and the Imagined OrderThey're the same I've said this before but I seriously want Geno to be @DonaldMustardIf you think about it, Geno is the Donald of Reality Zero:Donald is in charge of what comes into Fortnite and Epic, Geno is in charge of Loopers brought in the Loop and the Imagined OrderThey're the same 👤 https://t.co/V7GlNtfD99

The antagonist of the current season, The Bloomwatcher, is likely to make an appearance before the season ends. The storyline in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will pick up from where this one ends. The island will likely remain covered in bloom, and the reality will be in danger once more.

In terms of characters, island NPCs will be shuffled, and some core characters like Jonesy and The Foundation will be showcased on their quest to stop Geno. Other than that, who or what else will be present is largely unknown for the time being.

Map changes and POIs

If the bloom covers the entire island by the end of the current season, it's unlikely for it to magically disappear from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. If anything, it might cover the entire landscape and transform the island into an alien world.

Most POIs in the game are already changing due to Reality Trees, and they are likely to be covered in purple foliage soon. In the next season, the entire map will likely have a shade of purple and most POIs will look alien in nature. Perhaps something similar to that of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, when the Kymera invaded.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far