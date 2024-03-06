When does the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass end?

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 right around the corner, the community is buzzing with anticipation about what the next season holds for them, especially in terms of the cosmetics and the Battle Pass. However, that begs the question of when the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass ends and how long players have left to progress through the tiers and unlock all the rewards that the Big Bang Battle Pass has to offer.

The Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass is set to end on March 8, 2024, at 2 am ET. This means players have only a few days left before the Battle Pass is reset with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass end dates and times

As mentioned previously, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass is set to end on March 8, 2024, at 2 am ET, as stated in the menu. The end of the Big Bang Battle Pass will seemingly coincide with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2, with Epic Games resetting all players' seasonal levels back to 0 for the new Battle Pass.

Based on the information provided within Fortnite by Epic Games themselves, the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass end date and time across different regions are listed below:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): Thursday, March 7, 2024, 11 pm

Mountain Standard Time (MST): Friday, March 8, 2024, 1 am

Central Standard Time (CST): Friday, March 8, 2024, 1 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Friday, March 8, 2024, 2 am

Brazil, Rio (BRT): Friday, March 8, 2024, 3 am

UTC: Friday, March 8, 2024, 7 am

London, United Kingdom (GMT/BST): Friday, March 8, 2024, 7 am (GMT)

Central European Time (CET): Friday, March 8, 2024, 8 am

India (IST): Friday, March 8, 2024, 12:30 pm

China (CST): Friday, March 8, 2024, 3 pm

Japan (JST): Friday, March 8, 2024, 4 pm

Sydney, Australia (AEDT): Friday, March 8, 2024, 6 pm

Auckland, New Zealand (NZDT): Friday, March 8, 2024, 8 pm

It is important to note that while these timings have been provided by Epic Games themselves, they are subject to change because of any delays or technical issues in the lead-up to Chapter 5 Season 2.

How can players progress through and complete the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass?

With the Big Bang Battle Pass soon coming to an end, it is possible that many players might be lagging behind in terms of their progress through the Battle Pass tiers. To try to complete the Battle Pass before it ends, it is important for players to interact with different game modes and Creative 2.0 maps and explore the various opportunities that Fortnite provides for in-game XP.

One of the best methods to do this is by exploring Creative experiences that reward players with XP for playing and performing different tasks. On the other hand, gamers can also interact with the in-game quests, such as the new Odyssey and Mosaic Tiles quests, to not only gain XP for the Battle Pass but also get a glimpse into the Chapter 5 Season 2 storyline.

