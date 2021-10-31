When are Mechs coming back to Fortnite: Return date, where to find, stats, and more

The Combat Shotgun in Fortnite emerged victorious in the funding station tussle against the Boogie Bombs. The developers have already unvaulted the weapon for gamers to get hold of in the game.

The focus now shifts toward the Mechs, which are expected to arrive in the game soon. The Boogie Bombs were the only way to combat the Mechs, and since they were voted out, gamers have been left with no choice but to shift their focus to the Mechs.

Fortnite @FortniteGame The results for the Boogie Bomb vs. Combat Shotgun vote is in! After many Bar donations, the war effort is manufacturing Combat Shotguns for the Island.



Add one to your inventory now. The results for the Boogie Bomb vs. Combat Shotgun vote is in! After many Bar donations, the war effort is manufacturing Combat Shotguns for the Island.Add one to your inventory now. https://t.co/HD2VPno0uZ

This article will reveal all the necessary details regarding the Mechs and their expected arrival in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: All information regarding the Mechs

Return date

Since the Mechs are coming back to Fortnite, gamers have been eager to know the exact dates of their return.

As of now, there hasn't been any confirmation regarding the release date of the Mechs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. It depends on the gamers and the developers have therefore not revealed any specific date of release.

Several sources have revealed that the Mechs will be added to the funding board in a few weeks. Right now, the Proximity Launcher and the Flint Knock Pistol will be battling it out against each other. After successful funding from this batch, Epic will add the Mechs to the funding stations.

Since gamers are wasting no time in funding these weapons, gamers can expect the Mechs to be up in the funding station by the end of the first week of November.

Loopers will be required to vote for it if they want it to feature in the game. Apparently, gamers will have to fund around a billion Gold Bars to bring this to the game. The Mechs are uncontested and it is certain that they will be fully funded in no time and players can expect the Mechs to arrive on the island by November 10.

Where to find the Mechs?

The developers are yet to roll it out to the funding boards and it will certainly take some time to get over a billion votes.

Once it has been funded, Epic will add it to the game. There is no specific location where the Mechs will spawn on the island. Instead, the mechanical beasts are expected to drop out of the sky at random locations.

Statistics of the Mechs

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX MECHS Changes:



- Mechs dashing now has a 7 seconds cooldown instead of 5

- Stop damage reduced

- Shield reduced from 150 to 100

- Shield respawn delay increased

- Jump damage nerfed MECHS Changes:- Mechs dashing now has a 7 seconds cooldown instead of 5- Stop damage reduced- Shield reduced from 150 to 100- Shield respawn delay increased- Jump damage nerfed

The Mechs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are a major upgrade to the older versions. The developers have rolled out several changes to the mechanical beasts with respect to their functions and statistics.

The dashing cooldown has been increased from five seconds to seven, there has been a reduction in stomp damage and the shield while jump damage has been nerfed considerably.

Even though several influencing factors have reportedly been tweaked down, the Mechs will remain a formidable threat on the island.

