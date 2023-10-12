When is Michael Myers skin actually coming to Fortnite? Expected release date and more

The Fortnite x Michael Myers collaboration was something out of the blue and a dream come true for many. Given how popular the character is, there is hardly anyone in-game who does not want to cosplay as him. Although having him in a PG-13 game is a bit questionable, Epic Games has everything dialed down to adhere to guidelines.

Coming back to the Outfit, although it was leaked during the Fortnitemares update v26.30, it has not yet been listed in the Item Shop. Many players are wondering when the Michael Myers Outfit will be available for purchase and how much it will cost. While the exact details are not available, there is a rough timeline in place for the Outfit being released, and it might be sooner than expected.

Fortnite x Michael Myers Outfit should be released on October 13, 2023

While Epic Games is yet to announce the exact release date of the Michael Myers Outfit, it is being speculated that it will be released on October 13, 2023 which is a Friday. Given the date and day on which it falls, it makes the most amount of sense. While this is based on a hunch, it is also based on the pattern in which Epic Games adds Outfits to the Item Shop.

During special events or occasions, new Outfits are slowly added to the Item Shop over the course of a few days. This is done to space things out and give each Outfit the spotlight in the Item Shop. In this way, they receive a decent amount of screentime and players are able to spot them with ease.

That said, the Michael Myers Outfit belongs to "The Shape" Set. It will contain one Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote. These have already been decrypted and exist in-game, but as mentioned, players can not use or buy them for the time being. The complete "The Shape" Set should cost between 1,800 and 2,200 V-Bucks.

Will there be any Fortnite x Michael Myers challenges?

While it would be interesting to see Michael Myers-theme challenges, this is unlikely to happen. Since there are already numerous Fortnitemares 2023 and Horde Rush LTM challenges, there is simply not enough room to add more. This does not even take into account snapshot quests and other weekly/daily challenges.

Aside from the cosmetics, there will likely be nothing else related to the Fortnite x Michael Myers collaboration. The only other thing that could potentially happen is have him feature on the island as an NPC. Perhaps players will be able to engage him in a duel to win some rare item/weapon.

That said, the Fortnite x Michael Myers collaboration is a step forward in the right direction. In the coming years, players can expect to see more such collaborations during Halloween. While it has taken Epic Games some time to bring Michael Myers to the Metaverse, the wait has been worth it.

Note: Epic Games will make an official announcement on Twitter a few hours/days prior to the Michael Myers Outfit being added to the Item Shop.

