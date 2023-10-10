How to get the Micheal Myers skin in Fortnite

Halloween season is here, and Fortnitemares is back again. The game will see the inception of spooky cosmetics, and the map will be full of decorations that resonate with the festival. Players can complete a new set of challenges in exchange for XP to level up their battlepass.

The Micheal Myers skin will be available during the Fortnitemares event scheduled to start today. So how does one get their hands on this Fortnite skin? And will it be available for free?

Getting the Halloween Fortnite set

Based on the information available so far, the Michael Myers skin will be a part of the Item shop during the Fortnitemares 2023 event. However, it's currently unclear if the skin will be available as soon as the event begins. While data miners suggest the item will come to the shop later during the event, there's a high chance it will be available at launch.

As part of the set, there will also be an emote, a Back Bling, and a pickaxe. While the entire set can be purchased as a bundle, players can also purchase these items individually. As for the pricing, the entire bundle should be priced at a little over 2000 V-Bucks.

Will the Michael Myers skin be available for free?

As of now, Epic Games has made no indication of the Michael Myers Fortnite skin being given away for free. So, players will have to purchase this item from the shop to get their hands on it. However, many popular content creators and streamers keep giving away cosmetics to their fans and followers, so players will have to keep an eye out for such instances.

Just like every other year, this year's event has the potential to be a blast. There are a lot of interesting skins other than Michael Myers that are set to go live in the item shop. And almost all the challenges that are a part of this event reward a good amount of XP.

Considering that leveling up in the game is slightly difficult at this point in time, completing these challenges can provide players with that additional boost they require to get their hands on all the cosmetics that the current seasonal battlepass has to offer.

Epic Game's yearly Halloween event in their battle royale will start off today (October 10, 2023) and continue for the rest of the month. The event is set to end on November 3, so players will have until then to complete all the event-related challenges.

