When is the Naruto skin coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite has teased the release of a Naruto skin for several weeks now, making fans eager for its arrival in Chapter 2 Season 8. In addition, other characters from the anime will launch alongside Naruto as part of the Fortnite x Naruto Shippuden crossover event.

Originally, Fortnite players thought that a Naruto skin would be included in the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. However, Epic Games decided not to add the anime character right away. The official release date for Naruto's introduction into Fortnite has finally been set for next Tuesday.

Fortnite will release Naruto skin next Tuesday alongside new update

Naruto and his friends will land in Fortnite next Tuesday, November 16th, as part of a large update. Gamers should be ready to find the Naruto set in the shop with four total characters from his universe and more cosmetics. The update will also bring Punchcard NPC quests and the next segment of Fortnite's story for Season 8.

Fortnite fans have been scouring social media and leak sites for any clues regarding when Naruto will hit the shop. At last, they can now set their eyes on an official date. The Naruto skin may be one of the most-hyped skins of this season, and it's expected to be popular, given how long Epic Games has waited to release it.

Naruto's set will come with four different characters: Naruto, Kakashi, Sakura, and Sasuke. Therefore, fans will get a chance to show off multiple characters from the Naruto Shippuden universe.

Once it arrives in the Fortnite shop, the Naruto skin will likely cost somewhere around 1,500 - 1,600 V-Bucks because it's a high-tier skin. Of course, players should also keep in mind that Epic Games has decreased the amount of 2,000 V-Buck skins they're releasing. Naruto and others could potentially be offered in a bundle for a higher price as well.

Login on November 16th to grab the Naruto skin, along with other cosmetics from the Shippuden universe, in Fortnite's next big collaboration. Though this crossover might be stirring things up in the anime community, it's sure to be a big hit for Fortnite fans.

