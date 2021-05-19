When is the Travis Scott Fortnite skin returning to the Item Shop: Leaks and everything we know so far

The Travis Scott skin can be dubbed 'the unicorn of Fortnite' because it was seen once and has since gone missing from the Item Shop. Fans are curious and have been requesting Epic Games to bring the Travis Scott Fortnite skin back to the shop. However, their requests have so far fallen on deaf ears.

Travis Scott Fortnite skin is an icon series skin introduced during the Astronomical event in the game. It's become incredibly trendy in the community, and the fact that it's so rare makes it even more popular.

Everything is known about the Travis Scott Fortnite skin

Happy Birthday Travis Scott, you've always been my favorite Fortnite character‼️😁🎉 pic.twitter.com/p6SN6uyPnN — Snapback Kid Kruse 🐐 (@kruuuuuse) April 30, 2021

The Fortnite community speculated that the Travis Scott Fortnite skin would return to the shop on his birthday, April 30th. However, that didn't happen. It was later revealed that the Travis Scott Fortnite skin Item Shop tab has been removed.

Although it disappointed many, one fan speculated that Epic Games removed the tabs because they are planning a later release for Travis Scott's Fortnite skin.

None of the evidence stopped one Fortnite player from creating a petition on Change.org requesting Epic Games to bring back the Travis Scott Fortnite skin. The petition said,

"Dear Epic Games/Fortnite/Travis Scott, there are many Fortnite players and Travis Scott fans around the world who would like the Astronomical Bundle/Travis Scott skins to be brought back into the item shop."

The petitioner justified his request by stating that many fans couldn't purchase cosmetics for a number of reasons when the coveted skin was released. Hence, the player felt that it would be justified to give the community another chance to acquire the Travis Scott Fortnite skin.

If Travis Scott doesn't return tonight , Personally i'll be almost sure that there are legal / license issues behind it.



i had that in mind for a while , and i think it really makes even more sense now https://t.co/PfZyV9yenY — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) April 30, 2021

That being said, data miners xTigerHyperx speculate that the Travis Scott Fortnite skin is being delayed due to legal issues. While there's a high chance of the skin returning to the shop, it remains unclear when that will happen.

Bro he has a concert in November 5 in Texas and maybe just maybe he comes out on May 5 or sometime in May I am getting depressed that he is not coming out and I AM PISSED — yoboichipsahoii (@yoboichipsahoii) April 30, 2021

However, fans must note that a Travis Scott concert is scheduled for November 2021. Travis Scott Fortnite skin could likely be added to the shop during the concert. Players interested in acquiring the skin are highly encouraged to follow all updates about this concert.