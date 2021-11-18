When will the countdown for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event start?

The journey of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be coming to an end very soon. The end of this season will also mark and end of the current chapter and Epic will introduce Fortnite Chapter 3 for gamers.

Gamers are quite eager to find out how the developers will proceed to transition the island into a new reality following the end of this chapter. It is anticipated that a live event will be organized which will offer a smooth transition and loopers will be taken into Fortnite Chapter 3.

Usually a live event is preceded by a countdown, so gamers are curious to know when this feature will be added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Countdown timer to be added soon

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 recently received the v18.40 update. This seems to be the final update for this season as the end date is closer than anticipated. The update rolled out some amazing features for gamers, including the much awaited Naruto skin and other in-game items.

What escaped the eyes of gamers could not escape the watchful gaze of data miners. Popular data miner FortTory revealed that multiple countdown files were added to the in-game files following the v18.40 update.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 ends on December 5th. The live event to showcase the transition into Fortnite Chapter 3 will take place during that time to coincide with the timings.

Usually, the Countdown timer arrives almost 7-10 days before the event date. Therefore, gamers can expect the timer to arrive on November 26th to keep track of the time left for the end of season event.

The hype around the end-of-season event is growing slowly but at a steady rate. The Cube Town POI has started changing its structure and the process of transforming it into the Pyramid POI is already underway.

It is speculated that the Cube Queen will break off from her orb and begin her mission to destroy the island.

A lot of theories regarding the doom of the island are going around in the community. However, gamers are sticking to the one which reveals that the island will be sucked up by a massive black hole during the live event.

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol. Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol.

It brings forth a lot of other queries regarding the fate of the loopers and how to escape the impending catastrophe. Even Dr. Slone's role is being questioned at the moment and it is anticipated that all these questions will be answered once the live event is over.

