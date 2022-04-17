When will Fortnite Refer-A-Friend Program start in 2022? Everything we know

Fortnite started a new program called Refer-A-Friend to attract players who have never tried the game before to the Battle Royale island. Every player was allowed to invite up to five eligible friends to play the game, and the referrer and the invited players would earn points via in-game challenges that unlocked in-game rewards such as loading screens, pickaxes and more.

The Refer-A-Friend Program was first introduced in October 2021 as a beta that continued until March 15, 2022, and was fairly successful among the masses. The success of the beta has many players wondering when the Refer-A-Friend Program will begin again in 2022.

When is the Fortnite Refer-A-Friend Program coming back in 2022?

As of writing this article, there has been no announcement or leak whatsoever about when the Refer-A-Friend Program will return or recommence in 2022. The most recent referral program ended in March of this year and was extended to allow more players to participate.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Invite friends, complete in-game Challenges together and earn awesome rewards.



Sign up until Jan 10, 2022 and complete tasks to earn rewards before March 15th, 2022.



fn.gg/ReferAFriend We are happy to announce that the Refer a Friend Beta program is being extended!Invite friends, complete in-game Challenges together and earn awesome rewards.Sign up until Jan 10, 2022 and complete tasks to earn rewards before March 15th, 2022. We are happy to announce that the Refer a Friend Beta program is being extended!Invite friends, complete in-game Challenges together and earn awesome rewards.Sign up until Jan 10, 2022 and complete tasks to earn rewards before March 15th, 2022.fn.gg/ReferAFriend https://t.co/Z0425PUBTB

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Register here:



(Thanks to FREE OUTFIT: The "Refer A Friend" event is now live until January 10!Register here: referafriend.fortnite.com/en/ (Thanks to @MegaVSPrimus for telling me!) FREE OUTFIT: The "Refer A Friend" event is now live until January 10!Register here: referafriend.fortnite.com/en/(Thanks to @MegaVSPrimus for telling me!) https://t.co/r7dzjRWwJ3

One of the reasons the referral program was so successful is how rewarding and straightforward the whole thing was. Players had to invite a few of their friends, complete a few challenges and were rewarded generously.

This made it so that even newcomers were able to get in-game cosmetic items like skins for free and the players who invited them in the first place. It was a great overall thing for the community and many have been wanting to see the program return in one way or another.

BrianWPlays @BrianWPlays Anyone wanna do the RAF(Refer A Friend) Fortnite thingy with me btw I play on NA EAST =) #Fortnite Anyone wanna do the RAF(Refer A Friend) Fortnite thingy with me btw I play on NA EAST =) #Fortnite

While no exact date or window has been shared by Epic or leakers about the return of the Refer-A-Friend Program, Fortnite is well-known for bringing things back into the game. So, nothing is gone forever in the realm of Fortnite.

Players can expect the program to return during some major in-game events or when a special collab is about to go down, as these offer the perfect time to lure new players into the game.

Hirashin✨ @FFHirashin @FortniteGame Need someone for the refer a friend event in fortnite. If you haven't PLAYED MORE THAN 120 MINUTES OF A FORTNITE BATTLE ROYALE GAME MODE (SOLO, DUOS, TRIOS, OR SQUADS) IN THE LAST 30 DAYS, Dm me. @FortniteGame Need someone for the refer a friend event in fortnite. If you haven't PLAYED MORE THAN 120 MINUTES OF A FORTNITE BATTLE ROYALE GAME MODE (SOLO, DUOS, TRIOS, OR SQUADS) IN THE LAST 30 DAYS, Dm me.

Moreover, the developers can offer limited items through refer-a-friend or events, further improving the chances of newcomers staying. Fortnite has become almost a household name, and its popularity among the masses cannot be ignored.

However, there are still a lot of new players stepping into the gaming world for the first time, and Epic Games' Refer-A-Friend Program might be the perfect way to bring them over to the island and make them a permanent part of the club.

