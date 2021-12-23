Where to bounce on Spider-Man's Bouncers without touching the ground in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Spider-Man hype is still going strong across the globe and in Fortnite Chapter 3. Players are having a blast using the Mythic Web-Shooters and donning Spider-Man skins and to sweeten the deal, the developers have a fun task lined up for Fortnite players this week which involves some spider webs.

To earn 25,000 experience points, all players have to do is bounce five times on Spider-Man Bouncers. Here are the steps required to complete the challenge/quest.

A guide to Spider-Man Bouncers in Fortnite Chapter 3

How to bounce five times on Spider-Man Bouncers quickly:

Land at the Daily Bugle and secure the area.

Once the area has been secured, find a Spider-Man Bouncer.

Approach it and jump on without being at an angle or moving too fast.

While jumping, pan the camera downward to keep track of position while in the air.

Repeat five times in a row to complete the challenge/quest.

Spider-Man Bouncers are great for mobility. They allow players to bounce about the Daily Bugle and reposition with ease. Although controlling the jump can be difficult at times, it's not impossible to master.

The best part about the Bouncer is that there is zero fall damage involved. Players can spring off Bouncers and land from any height without the worry of taking damage.

This is great for escaping from opponents or having to rotate in a hurry. Additionally, thanks to the vertical boost that the Bouncers provide, players can take the high ground with ease. This comes in handy for snipers and those accurate at long-range with the MK-7 AR.

Is landing at the Daily Bugle worth it in Fortnite Chapter 3?

The Daily Bugle is a great landing location in Fortnite Chapter 3. Despite it becoming a hot-drop zone in many matches, the loot that can be acquired is well worth the risk.

To put this into perspective, players can find 10 safes, 45 chests, 144 floor loots, 34 ammo boxes and 5 Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters in there. In addition to combat gear, players can also find two Weapon-O-Matics, nine slurp barrels, six food boxes, a bounty board and even a Reboot Van.

If players manage to land quickly and secure the area, they'll have access to plenty of loot and other supplies. This will provide a huge combat advantage during the early-game and will help secure a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

