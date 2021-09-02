Where to build structures at Corny Complex in Fortnite (Week 13 challenges)

It would seem that multiple breaches have occurred at the IO's Fortnite headquarters at Corny Complex. It's unclear if this was done by the IO mole, or by an IO guard who was careless with a Plasma Cannon. Nonetheless, it needs to be fixed.

However, it makes no sense as to why the breaches need to be fixed given that the location will soon be abducted. Irrespective of this, Marigold is looking to outsource this task to players. Those who manage to build 25 structures at Corny Complex will receive a reward of 30,000 experience points.

"Build structures at Corny Complex" Fortnite Week 13 Epic challenge (Image via Lazyleaks_)

Note: Fortnite week 13 Epic challenges will go live on September 2 at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Build structures at Corny Complex" Fortnite week 13 Epic challenge

In order to complete this challenge, players will have to build a total of 25 structures at Corny Complex. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts. Furthermore, since no specific material has been mentioned, players are free to use wood, stone or metal.

Given that Corny Complex is a massive named location, it's rather unclear where exactly players need to build the structure. Thus, to stay on the safe side, building close to the large red barn at the location should count as progress toward completing the challenge.

Probable radius to build strucutures at Corny Complex (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Where to find building material at Corny Complex

Harvesting building materials may become tricky, as the area will undoubtedly become a hot-drop zone due to the number of challenges that are associated with the location this week.

While there are "safe" places near the big red barn to harvest material without getting shot at, there is still a bit of risk involved. Nonetheless, there are a few locations in and around the big red barn where players can harvest materials.

Location for harvesting materials at Corny Complex (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Probably the best way to complete this challenge would be to attempt it toward the late game of the match, if the position of the safe zone permits it. Otherwise, players can simply roll in guns blazing, with enough material on hand to finish the task and rotate out.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Also Read: Fortnite update 17.50 brings massive new map changes and teasers for Chapter 2 Season 8

Edited by Sabine Algur