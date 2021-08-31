Fortnite update 17.50 brings massive new map changes and teasers for Chapter 2 Season 8

With the Fortnite update 17.50 complete and servers back online, loopers can begin to explore the island. Although much of it is still the same, there are a few changes to be made.

A few NPCs have been left homeless following the latest abductions, and others have gone missing. In addition to the missing NPCs, which means that loopers can no longer get free shield regeneration at Sludgy Swamp.

All map changes in Fortnite update 17.50

1) Doctor Slone left complex-less

Following the Fortnite update 17.50 and the abduction of Corny Complex, Doctor Slone can now be seen walking around in plain sight near the farmhouse, holding her Pulse Rifle close.

From base commander to wanderer (Image via JayKeyFN/Twitter)

2) Zyg and Choppy's tour of the island

The iconic alien duo known as Zyg and Choppy have made their way to Retail Row. Aside from their location, nothing has changed following the Fortnite update 17.50, as they are still looking after alien eggs.

Enjoy the grand tour of the island (Image via JayKeyFN/Twitter)

3) Not so tiny chair

In a weird turn of events, the tiny red chair has stopped shrinking and has begun to increase in size following the Fortnite update 17.50. The chair has been a hot topic within the Fortnite community and has been entertaining loopers for a while now.

The curious case of the Tiny Red Char (Image via JayKeyFN/Twitter)

4) Sludgy Swamp with no slurp waste

Following the Fortnite update 17.50, Slurpy Swamp has been renamed Sludgy Swamp. Due to the slurp factory being abducted by the Mothership a while ago, there is no more Slurp waste in the waters, which means that loopers will not regenerate their shields here.

5) Steel Farm's watchtower

Following the Fortnite update 17.50 update, Hayseed has further fortified his farmhouse and even added a tower to it to better view the surrounding landscape.

Hayseed is on the lookout for suspicious activity (Image via JayKeyFN/Twitter)

6) Henchmen go missing

Aside from the Corny Complex going missing, the Henchmen Buddies known as Ghost and Shadow have also gone missing as they are no longer located at Coral Castle. It's still unclear what has happened to them.

Gone again (Image via FN_Assist/Twitter)

Epic Games may have provided a sneak preview of the upcoming desert biome for Fortnite Season 8

In addition to the numerous map changes and cosmetics that have come into the game following the Fortnite update 17.50, a particular loading screen was also spotted by leakers.

Although it looks like a normal loading screen for the current season, no location exists that looks like this at the moment in-game. In conjunction with the location, the character in the loading screen can be seen holding a Primal-themed rifle, which has been vaulted in Fortnite Season 7.

According to the satirical "theory" that suggests aliens built the pyramids, fans believe that the end-of-season event for Fortnite Season 7 will somehow cause the aliens to build this world wonder before the Mothership crashes and burns.

Hold up, this might make sense. Weren't aliens associated with a theory of building the pyramids thousands of years ago? If so, then the event might trigger pyramids being made after the ship blows up. But just a theory. — MaskedWolf10 (@MaskedWolf10) August 31, 2021

Although the theory may not hold, given that a desert biome is showcased on a loading screen, it's safe to assume that it may just come true in the upcoming season.

