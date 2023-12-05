Where is the cave in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has brought with it a brand new map that is teeming with mysteries for players to explore and discover, and one of the most interesting mysteries lies in the form of a concealed cave. Nestled to the south of Grand Glacier, near the snow-covered region of the map's lower Southeast end, this cave contains a ton of loot for players to discover and acquire.

The journey to the cave begins atop a snow-covered hill near the cave, where gamers can find a cabin with an exciting surprise. This cabin is positioned south of Grand Glacier, the new hotel POI (Point of Interest) in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, and it presents players with a trove of 11 Slurp Barrels and a Chest awaiting discovery.

How to access the Cave in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Players can slide down the hill from the cabin, and after navigating the slippery slopes, they can find a small, almost hidden entrance to the cave. Upon entering, they can find up to four chests waiting to be looted. The cave's initial chamber itself has a promising amount of loot. However, the wonders of this secret cave do not end there.

Gamers can venture further and deeper into the cave, discovering tight spaces that conceal even more chests, providing a reward for those who choose to navigate and explore the cavern's interior.

Additionally, a certain wall inside the cave is blocked by a rock that can be destroyed and allows players to travel even deeper, further adding to the treasure trove of the cave on the new map.

There is also a blast from Fortnite's past inside this cave, as keen-eyed players can spot the cave harboring an unexpected reunion with the adorable and melodic Coral Buddies from Chapter 2 Season 3's Coral Castle POI, making a return to the game in the Chapter 5 map. These aquatic companions, once associated with a not-so-popular POI, have found themselves a new home inside the cave, adding a touch of familiarity.

The cave in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 keeps the tradition of the game, adding hidden, bountiful locations for players who are willing to explore every corner of the map. From the surprising cabin to the cave's chambers that are filled with treasure, the journey beneath the snow-covered surface makes for a captivating and rewarding exploration adventure.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!