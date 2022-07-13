Where to collect Sith Holocron in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has its fair share of quests. Aside from the usual weekly ones, the season also offers its namesake challenge called Vibin Quests. One of the tasks from the quest's latest installment is collecting the Sith Holocron. Players do not need to fret, as the relic can easily be located inside the Rave Cave.

The Fortnite island is teeming with happy loopers who are ecstatic after the befitting defeat of the Imagined Order (IO). While everybody else is busy partying, the Scientist, a member of The Seven, is working from the shadows. He's striving to protect the Zero Point and Reality Zero from any imminent threat.

This Vibin' phase might be short-lived. The Reality Tree is expanding by the second, and its offshoots are engulfing POIs, transforming them and bringing back places from past seasons. It is probable that Bloomwatcher might soon enter the timeline as Fortnite's latest antagonist.

Easily locate the Sith Holocron in Fortnite

The Scientist has been working towards ensuring that the island remains without threat. He has been tasking loopers with jobs like finding relics and other significant tasks that might save Fornite Island from impending doom. Though underwater, the Zero Point remains exposed, and it is very plausible that it might attract yet another villain into the game.

The Sith Lord is already on Fortnite Island. For now, he seems to be minding his own business, but given his infamous past, one cannot discount the possibility that Vader might be up to something notorious. The fact that the Scientist asked loopers to defeat him and AMIE's constant bickering about the relic hints that something's amiss.

It has now become clear that the relic is a Sith Holocron. For the unversed, Holocron is a device from the Star Wars universe that is used to store information in the form of a hologram. It is used by both The Jedi and Sith. The Jedi Holocron is cuboid in shape, while the Sith Holocron is a tetrahedron. The loopers have been tasked with stealing Sith Holocron.

Here's how players can locate it:

It can be located inside the Rave Cave. Fortnite players need to arrive at the cave and then proceed towards the building that used to house IO's bridge.

At ground level, towards the right side of the building, there is room for players to enter. It can also be located by following the visual signifiers that are displayed on the screen. (White rhomboids with a black ! marked in between).

Upon entering the room, players will notice a few shipping boxes lying about. They need to pry these boxes one by one. There are five boxes in total.

Upon prying the first box, players need to move to the adjacent one. Once they are done prying through the boxes, Fortnite players need to proceed towards the left half of the room.

There they will find two more boxes. Players need to do the same.

Once they are done prying the last box, the Sith Holocron will appear atop the last box.

They can now proceed and collect it. Throughout the process, the Scientist's AI assistant, AMIE, will be guiding the players.

Once the task is completed, it will send a shockwave alerting the Scientist of the acquisition.

