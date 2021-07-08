Where to damage a Fortnite UFO with a pilot inside: Week 5 Epic challenge

UFOs roam all over the map in different forms, as Fortnite's Season 7 alien theme immerses players in the world with futuristic weapons and technology. As part of Week 5's Epic challenge, players are tasked with damaging these flying saucers while a pilot is inside.

The UFOs that count for this challenge differ from the Abductor ships that suck players into the Alien Mothership for the mini-game. The drivable UFOs that can blast players around with are the ones to look for as they hover above several Fortnite-named locations.

Where to find Fortnite UFOs to complete the Week 5 Challenge

The UFO spawns change from time to time, but luckily, there's a quick giveaway in the players' inventory that'll direct them straight to one. On the map, the three named locations will be colored in a vibrant purple that indicates where these Fortnite vehicles will start the game.

Image via Epic Games

To keep things interesting for each game, the three named locations that host the UFOs change constantly. Usually, they're spread out across the map, such as having one in Steamy Stacks, Lazy Lake, and Believer Beach.

Misty Meadows seems to be a popular destination for alien invaders as well as Dirty Docks. It isn't clear what decides what named locations are selected before each Fortnite game, most likely leaving it up to chance.

Image via Epic Games

Look for the purple-named locations on the Fortnite map to land near a UFO and shoot it down with an inhabitant. Upon starting the game, Alien NPCs will occupy these Fortnite vehicles until they are damaged enough and forced to land.

The Week 5 Epic challenge should allow shooting UFOs with an NPC or human player inside. UFOs have a high HP pool, so finding one or two to damage will be enough to complete this challenge with a decent aim.

Edited by Srijan Sen