Where to damage IO guards in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 5 Epic challenge)

After taking over much of Holly Hatchery in Fortnite and retrofitting it with the latest in alien technology, the aliens are now causing havoc on the island by targeting the IO and trying to weaken their counteroffensive efforts.

Although the IO is a huge organization, it's unclear how many more losses they can withstand before faltering and eventually falling to the alien menace.

It goes without saying that aliens are looking to recruit volunteers like Sunny, who are willing to carry out odd tasks for them in exchange for some experience points, and perhaps continued existence in Fortnite (no guarantee). Players who complete the task will be rewarded with 30,000 XP.

"Damage IO guards" week 5 Epic challenge (Image via ThePlatiumAgentTwitter)

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete "Damage IO guards" Week 5 Epic challenge

To complete this challenge, players will have to find and damage IO guards. Given that IO NPCs are bullet sponges, players will only need to damage two of them at most to complete the challenge. Keep in mind that IO guards are not pushovers and can take a lot of damage before going down.

There are several places where IO guards can be found, some of which are better guarded than others. While the bulk of them can be found at Corny Complex, the area has become a hot zone since the start of Fortnite Season 7.

Rather than trying to complete the challenge there, players can target one of the many IO satellite stations and Fortnite UFO crash sites located on the island. Here are their locations.

IO guard satellite station location:

Discovery Dish - Believer Beach

Deep Woods Dish - Stealthy Stronghold

Dinky Dish - Craggy Cliffs

Dampy Dish - Slurpy Swamp

Defiant Dish - Weeping Woods

Dockside Dish - Dirty Docks.

Destined Dish - Misty Meadow

Fortnite UFO crash site location:

Durr Burger - Inbetween Holly Hatchery and Slurpy Swamp

Camp Cod - South of Catty Corner

Dirty Docks

Green Steel Bridge - Southeast of Corny Complex

Although both satellite and UFO crash sites can be spotted easily while dropping, satellite stations will be easier to find due to the red glow that can be seen on their antenna.

Note: Fortnite Week 5 Epic challenges are scheduled to go live by 10 AM ET on July 8th, 2021.

