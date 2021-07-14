Where to deal damage to opponents in farms in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 6 Legendary challenge)

Since the start of Fortnite Season 7, it has been hinted that Corny Complex would play a vital role in the game. Suffice to say, the rumors came true.

Given that the location has become a stronghold for the IO, it's pretty apparent that Dr. Slone wants to protect it at all costs and keep it safe from all aggressors.

With many loopers helping alien invaders by completing tasks for them in exchange for XP, Dr. Slone wants to take no chances. Thus, she is recruiting players to eliminate opponents in the vicinity of Corny Complex and help keep the location safe.

Given the task's difficulty, Dr. Slone is offering players 30,000 experience points to damage opponents in and around the farms of Corny Complex and the neighboring Steel Farm. Since the area is a hot drop zone, players shouldn't have difficulty finding opponents to take out.

The "Deal damage to opponents in farms" Week 6 Legendary challenge (Image via ShotgunDr/Twitter)

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Deal damage to opponents in farms " Week 6 Legendary challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to land at Corny Complex or Steel Farm and damage opponents within the vicinity of these locations.

Since Epic Games has not mentioned how close players need to be to trigger the challenge upon damaging opponents, it would be wise to stay close to the fields or buildings at the center of these POIs while trying to complete the task.

The challenge states that they have to deal damage to "opponents" on farms, which would suggest that engaging IO guards would not help the challenge progress. By all means, to complete this challenge, gamers will have to engage in PvP combat with others.

A good strategy to complete this Fortnite challenge would be to land at Corny Complex, enter the underground facility using the Porta-Potty at the back of the main house on the farm, and gear up with IO equipment.

Note: The Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Legendary challenges will go live on July 14th, 2021, at 10 AM ET.

