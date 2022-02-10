Where to destroy mailboxes at Sleepy Sound or Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Destroying mailboxes in Fortnite has been a staple challenge for some time now. Players either had to drive a car and run over them or simply break them to complete the task.

It's unclear what prejudice Epic Games has against mailboxes, but they want them destroyed in Chapter 3. However, this will not be easy given the location at which the mailboxes are to be destroyed.

Destroying a total of 5 mailboxes will earn players 25,000 XP (Image via iFireMonkey)

Loopers must undertake the task in hot-drop locations to successfully destroy mailboxes in-game. Given the number of players that land in these areas, taking a swing at mailboxes will not be easy. Nevertheless, those who manage to complete the task will earn 25,000 experience points.

Where to destroy in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Destroying mailboxes in-game is easy. However, attempting this challenge in Tilted Towers is not the best idea. Given that it's still a hot-drop area, the other location is a better choice. Here are the steps needed to complete the task:

Land at Lofty Lighthouse or Shell Or High Water, which is located northwest of Sleepy Sound.

Find proper loot and gear up.

Once ready, rotate to Sleepy Sound and secure the area.

Mailboxes can be found next to pavements,

Destroy them to complete the task.

Mailbox locations in Sleepy Sound in Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Although landing at Tilted Towers to complete this task is not recommended, skilled players can attempt to complete it at their own discretion. Here are the locations of mailboxes in Tilted Towers.

Mailbox locations in Tilted Towers in Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

How to destroy the mailboxes fast in Fortnite Chapter 3

While gearing up and then attempting to complete the task will be the most logical suggestion, speed is of the essence at times. This being the case, players can land and immediately begin taking a swing at the mailboxes in either of the two POIs.

To be on the safer side, it would be best to attempt the challenge in Sleepy Sound. With Tilted Towers remaining one of the hottest drop locations in-game, the chances of success are rather slim.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players who try to complete the challenge in Tilted Towers will have to find basic gear before proceeding. Failure to do so will likely result in a zero chance of survival and an early exit from the game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi