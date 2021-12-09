Where are the dinosaurs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Epic Games went all out with the new content for Fortnite's Chapter 3, hinting at dozens of concepts as Chapter 2 finished its storyline. Way back from a cinematic trailer released in Chapter 2, dinosaurs were thought to be a big part of the next era, and now, players can find them in Chapter 3 after a long wait.

Plenty of map changes, differently named locations, and item changes are paving the way for unique features to come later in Chapter 3's lifespan. Some clever Fortnite players have already uncovered a few hidden foreshadowing aspects while they explored the map.

Dinosaurs hibernate near Frosty Fields for Fortnite players to examine

To the west of Frozen Tilted Towers (Frosty Fields), an interesting interaction takes place that gives insight into the weeks ahead in Chapter 3 Season 1. Between the snowy hills beside Frosty Fields, a massive pile of snow can be seen with a small hole near one side.

It looks like the upcoming dinosaur creatures are hibernating. There are areas around the map where mounds of snow spawn with snoring sounds coming from them.

Every couple of seconds, a hulking behemoth underneath the snow takes a deep breath and snorts steam out from the hole. Earlier in a Chapter 3 trailer, Epic Games released a shocking image of a giant creature walking around.

It's safe to say that this creature is likely what lies underneath the snow in a hibernation state. Fortnite players are starting to connect the dots and provide theories behind what the road ahead looks like.

Apparently, week 7 is when this creature will awaken from its deep sleep to stomp around. It's unclear exactly what it will do or how it will affect the map, but it should make a big impact regardless.

This slumbering dinosaur is waiting for the right moment underneath the snow near Frosty Fields. Additionally, players think that Tilted Towers may be revealed from the ice as it melts.

Stay wary of week 7 in Chapter 3 Season 1 to learn all about Fortnite's prehistoric creature.

Edited by Danyal Arabi