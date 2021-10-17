Where is Doctor Slone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (October 17): New location and other details

Doctor Slone has once more moved about on the island of Fortnite, and this time around she's covered quite a lot of ground. She was last seen west of Retail Row near the intersection, deciding which way to go. Players were kept on their toes due to the pending decision.

If she had gone right, she would have reached Lazy Lake which would have been a dead end. However, if she chose to go left, she would enter Retail Row, and be one step closer to the redacted bunker. Thankfully, players now know with certainty where she's headed.

What is Doctor Slone going to do at the old Fortnite Redacted Bunker?

By the looks of it, players now know exactly where Doctor Slone is headed, and all speculation can be tossed out the window. She's currently located at the southeastern end of Retail Row, patrolling the area alongside IO Guards near a roadblock.

The road in front of her leads to Catty Corner and the redacted bunker. Now, given that there's nothing in Catty Corner for the IO to work with, the only option left is the bunker.

However, one question has popped up in the minds of many of the players: "What happened to the vehicles?" As seen in the tweet below, the two black Imagined Order Cars and a truck carrying alien salvage have disappeared.

According to a few fans, they could have left the vehicle behind to perhaps scout the road ahead, or had to abandon them for some reason. However, if the vehicles have been abandoned, then why were they trying to salvage alien technology?

While the answers are rather foggy at the moment, it's certain that they are headed to the redacted bunker. After numerous leaks suggested the same, her location now provides the ultimate evidence. However, the question at hand remains the same: "What is Doctor Slone going to do once she reaches the redacted bunker?"

Given that the bunker has been sealed up for quite some time, what exactly is inside there that is of importance to her, and her mysterious vendetta? Could there be a secret anti-cube weapon hidden underneath the mountain?

Furthermore, given that J.B. Chimpanski is located at the nearby Weather Station POI, will he be relocated to a safer area once Slone and the Imagined Order enter the bunker?

There are so many questions, and yet there are no answers to be found. Nonetheless, at her current pace, Doctor Slone could reach the redacted bunker before the month is out. Perhaps then more details shall be revealed about this mysterious plot.

