Where to emote on top of an IO Outpost in Fortnite Chapter 3

The battle for dominance in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is nearing its end. The Imagined Order has been surrounded on all sides. The Seven's forces, and Loopers, have pushed them back to their strongholds, where they plan to make their last stand.

While The Collider is a strong wildcard that the organization has brought into play, it may be enough to help them win. Given that The Seven are rebuilding Mecha, a strong retaliation force is nearly ready to take the Doomsday Device offline and out of commission.

However, before Mecha can launch the final assault against the Imagined Order, Loopers are being instructed to do a bit of showboating. They are being tasked with emoting on top of an IO outpost in exchange for 20,000 XP.

Make the IO burn by emoting on top of an IO Outpost in Fortnite Chapter 3

The IO Outposts first appeared in-game at the start of Chapter 3 Season 2. After successfully drilling their way to the Flipside, they began to set up a few reconnaissance positions for intel. Unfortunately for them, as The Seven's forces began sweeping the island, these outposts were destroyed.

All that stands in their place is a ruined tower and some foundational structures. To add some salt to the wound, Loopers are being tasked to stand at the very top of any IO Outpost and perform their best emote. This can be anything from a simple salutation or a complex dance.

However, don't stay on top for too long, as snipers will be able to take easy headshots. Players will likely be sent back to the lobby if the shot connects. With that being said, here are the locations of all the IO Outposts in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2:

Outpost Omega - Located east of Logjam Lumberyard

Outpost Dash - Located north of The Daily Bugle

Outpost Raven - Located north of Condo Canyon

Outpost Ryder - Located north of Synapse Station

Outpost Epsilon - Located east of Tilted Towers

Keep in mind that players only need to emote once on top of any IO Outpost to complete the challenge. However, since the western part of the island is seeing a lot of action, carrying out the task on the island's eastern side will be the safer option. These two areas are located on the eastern side.

Things to remember before going to emote on top of an IO Outpost in Fortnite Chapter 3

Although the task is relatively safe, players do need to be aware of their surroundings. With the task requiring players to stand in the open and emote, the possibility of campers in the area cannot be ruled out.

If they manage to land an accurate shot with a sniper, nearly 200 damage can be dealt. It's wise to ensure that shields are maxed out before committing to the task. This will guarantee safety and prevent death by headshot.

