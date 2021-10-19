Where to find Ariana Grande NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

After mesmerizing loopers with a performance last season, Ariana Grande is set to make her debut as an NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Although it's unclear what she's doing on the island, it would seem that her goals of getting rid of the Cube Queen align with those of the war effort.

With Cubetown finally being formed and the corruption spreading further, it's hard to say what role Grande will play in the days ahead. Nonetheless, she's here until the end of the season and hopefully will help loopers kill some cube monsters.

Ariana Grande NPC can be found on the pier at Believer Beach in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.21)

She can be seen donning an astronaut outfit, which can be transformed into a fully armored suit.

Much like the new Eddie Brock and Venom skin released a short while ago, players will more than likely be able to transition from one skin variant to the other as seen in the video above.

The skin itself will have three variants, each with its pickaxe, glider, and backbling as well. The armored edit style will feature a different backbling and glider as compared to the non-armored styles. The bundle will probably go on sale soon.

Aside from cosmetic items, players will be able to interact with the NPC to begin the Ariana Grande Monster Questline in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Much like other punchcards, they will feature challenges in five different stages. Completing all of them will reward players with 150,000 experience points.

Will there be another Rift Tour concert featuring Ariana Grande?

While some fans are already talking about the possibility of another Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande, it's unlikely to materialize. The countdown music pack was added to the game for additional content and is not a hint of anything to come.

The center of attraction for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will now be Cubetown and the mysterious Cube Queen, so there is not enough room to share the spotlight.

Furthermore, no artist has ever been featured more than once, so there's no reason for Epic Games to start now. While there may be more unreleased Ariana Grande cosmetics in the works, aside from that, there will be nothing else coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 related to her.

