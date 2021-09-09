Where to find and collect foraged items at Corny Complex in Fortnite (Week 14 Challenge)

After using a Fortnite rift to locate a possible abduction site, Sunny is just about ready to hit the road, or in this case, get abducted by alien invaders. However, before she can make the journey, supplies will be needed. By the looks of it, she only eats fresh organic produce.

Top 3 Most Popular Outfits from #Fortnite v17.50:



1) Clark Kent - 5.5344%

2) Aura - 4.113%

3) Sunny - 2.7334%



(data via @Lucas7yoshi) pic.twitter.com/MvaEOsuGnP — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) September 5, 2021

Given her strange affiliation and connection to the alien, she insists players only collect foraged items at Corny Complex. Perhaps the Mothership's gravity beam has special effects on the food growing on the farms nearby, or maybe it's just a fad.

Either way, players who have time and would like to say their final goodbyes to Sunny can help her by collecting foraged items at Corny Complex. As a reward for the hard work and as a final parting gift, players will receive 30,000 experience points.

"Collect foraged items at Corny Complex" Fortnite Week 14 Epic Challenge (Image via Lazyleaks_/Twitter)

How to complete the "Collect foraged items at Corny Complex" Fortnite Week 14 Epic Challenge

Players will have to collect foraged corn and cabbage at Corny Complex. A total of four such foraged items need to be collected. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

Collecting foraged items is not really a hard task for players to complete. However, given the fact that there is a week 14 Legendary challenge at Corny Complex and an ongoing abduction, the location has become a highly contested drop zone.

Speaking of abductions, thanks to the Fortnite Mothership, many of the forage item locations have been damaged. As of now, only a few of them remain. Here are the locations marked in red on the map.

Fortnite locations to collect foraged items at Corny Complex (Image via FN_Assist/Twitter)

If players can land fast enough, they can visit the farm fields on the edges of the Corny Complex and easily forage corn and cabbage. Once completed, players can rotate out of the area to avoid getting stuck in a firefight if they so wish it.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Also Read

Note: Fortnite Week 14 Epic Challenges will go live on September 9 at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

Edited by Srijan Sen