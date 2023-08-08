Where to find Cursed Llamas in Fortnite Chapter 4

With the Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration now live, a few changes have been implemented on the island. There are new weapons, cosmetics, and of course, new wildlife. Normal Llamas or Loot Llamas have been replaced with Cursed Llamas. They can be eliminated to obtain powerful mythic weapons alongside other loot.

Similar to Loot Llamas, these Cursed variants tend to flee when spotted as well. This makes them difficult to eliminate in the heat of the moment. Nevertheless, the task at hand will not be all that hard. On the flipside, finding or locating Cursed Llamas will take a bit of effort. That said, here's how to find Cursed Llamas in Fortnite Chapter 4.

How to find Cursed Llamas in Fortnite Chapter 4

To find Cursed Llamas on the island, you will have to pay attention to the mini-map located on the top-right of the screen. Unlike regular Loot Llamas, Cursed Llamas are highlighted on the mini-map which makes them easier to spot. When you're close enough to one, they should be highlighted.

If following the mini-map is not something you do, Cursed Llamas have an ominous glow around them as well. With Epic Games fixing the rendering issue in the Fortnite update v25.30, they can be spotted with ease over long distances.

How to easily eliminate Cursed Llamas in Fortnite Chapter 4

Use vehicles to knock down Cursed Llamas to make eliminating them easier (Image via Epic Games)

While Cursed Llamas can be eliminated using weapons, this method will take a long time. A lot of ammo will be needed and the gun-shots will be audible over long distances. This will attract the attention of other opponents. It might result in an all-out fight in which the Llama will either escape or you may be sent back to the lobby.

Rather than using weapons, the best way to eliminate them is to run them down using a vehicle. This will conserve ammunition, make less noise, and when the Cursed Llama is hit, it will flip over and become unconscious for a few seconds, making it easier to eliminate.

Is it worth hunting Cursed Llamas in Fortnite Chapter 4?

Straw Doll Technique mythic is useful for taking out opponents that are low on hit-points (Image via Epic Games)

While Cursed Llamas are rare to come by, hunting them will be worthwhile. Aside from dropping normal loot, they also drop Jujutsu Kaisen mythics. These can be used to gain an early-game advantage against opponents.

The Straw Doll Technique can be used to single out opponents at relatively mid-ranges, while the Purple Hollow can cause havoc at long-range. Opponents caught in the blast radius will take a lot of damage and depending on the situation, they can be re-targeted using the Straw Doll Technique to deal the final blow.

