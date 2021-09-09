Where to find and destroy alien eggs in Fortnite (Week 14 challenge)

Not only have the Fortnite alien invaders destroyed named locations on the island, but they have even mutated the fauna with the help of alien parasites. Now, while these creatures don't really affect players, the same cannot be said for Fortnite's wildlife - and Bunker Jonesy wants something done about it.

Week 14 Epic challenge: Bunker Jonesy needs help to "Destroy Alien Eggs"

Bunker Jonesy enjoyed a quiet life before the aliens arrived, and despite their arrival, things didn't change much for him. However, his peace of mind was affected and ruined after he saw an infected chicken lay an alien egg.

I didn't know a effective chicken can lead a alien egg. 👽🐔💥👽#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/KlWw3S8nRf — christomwow🔞 (@CrazyBunny4994) July 9, 2021

This was the last straw for Bunker Jonesy, and he's on the lookout for players willing to do some alien egg hunting. Although the task is a bit dangerous, those who manage to complete it will be well rewarded with 30,000 experience points.

"Destroy Alien Eggs" Fortnite Week 14 Epic challenge (Image via Twitter/Lazyleaks_)

How to complete the "Destroy Alien Eggs" Fortnite Week 14 Epic challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to find and destroy a total of three alien eggs located on the island. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and it can be completed it in multiple attempts. Players should note that the alien eggs will burst open if they get too close and will spawn an alien parasite.

Yeah, so uh.... the chicken had alien eggs growing off it. I am very uncomfortable. #Fortnite #FortniteInvasion #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/scKQosZBQB — Nitro-Spidey: Deadpool shill | BLM (@NitroSpidey) July 21, 2021

Given the aliens have been on the island for a while, there is no shortage of alien eggs for players to destroy. There are over 50 spawn locations in total spread across the map. Here are their locations, alongside the amount that can be found at each one:

Holly Hatchery (9) Southern edge of Lazy Lake (5) West of Retail Row (5) Southwest of Pleasant Park (5) Hydro 16 (4) Southwest edge of Weeping Woods (4) The Durr Burger (4) Craggy Cliffs (4) West of The Orchard (3) Compact Cars (3) Western edge of The Aftermath (2) In-between Gas N' Grub and Fork Knife Food Truck (2)

Since players need to destroy a total of three to complete the challenge, the best locations to destroy Fortnite alien eggs will be at Hydro 16, The Durr Burger and Weeping Woods. Craggy Cliffs is also a good option, but Zyg and Choppy will open fire on players who destroy alien eggs at the location.

Note: Fortnite Week 14 Epic challenges will go live on September 9 at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

