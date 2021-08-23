Fortnite Season 7: All NPC locations, Exotic and Mythic weapons, and more

Within a month, gamers will have to wave goodbye to Fortnite Season 7. The Alien-themed season has been one of the finest in the game's history, and they hope that Epic Games keeps up the standard in the episodes to follow.

Fortnite Season 7 revealed several NPCs that are widely spread across the island and spawn at specific locations. Visiting these POIs will allow players to interact with the NPCs and even buy various Exotic and Mythic weapons.

Fortnite Season 7: NPC locations gamers should know about

The complete list of NPCs in the current season, along with their locations, is given below:

Abstrakt: In the north-eastern region of Retail Row. Human Bill: In the northeast corner of Steamy Stacks. Guggimon: near Lockie's Lighthouse. Sunny: In Believer Beach. Bunker Jonesy: Near Lumber Lodge, south of Misty Meadows. Bushranger: West of Risky Reels. Dreamflower: At Flopper Pond, east of Holly Hedges. Joey: North-east of Dirty Docks and in Believer Beach. Hayseed: Steel Farm, northeast of Corny Complex. Marigold: In the southeastern region of Lazy Lake. Maven: At Dinky Dish, southeast of FN Radio. Rick Sanchez: At Defiant Dish, northwest of Primal Pond. Riot: Near Yellow Steel Bridge, east of Misty Meadows. Rook: At Dockside Dish, northeast of Canoe Lake. Special Forces: At the location named "REDACTED," east of Catty Corner. Swamp Stalker: South of Slurpy Swamp. Doctor Slone: In the underground base beneath Corny Complex. Zyg and Choppy: Southwest of Pleasant Park Kymera: At Coral Castle Clark Kent: At the farmhouse on the northern side of The Orchard. Armored Batman: Near the UFO on the southern side of Dirty Docks. Beast Boy: Bridge on the western half of Weeping Woods.

As mentioned above, some of these NPCs carry special Exotic and Mythical weapons with them. These firearms can be obtained by exchanging Gold Bars in Fortnite, and the list of these firearm-carrying characters is given below:

1) Night Hawk

The Night Hawk is the exotic version of the regular Scoped Revolver and can be obtained from the Guggimon NPC by exchanging 400 Gold Bars.

2) Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun

As the name suggests, this gun can be obtained by eliminating the Zyg and Choppy NPC. This Mythical weapon was added to the island because of the Alien theme, and it went on to become one of the most favored Mythical weapons.

3) Slone's Pulse Rifle

Another Fortnite Season 7 special, this weapon was given to Dr. Slone, and players can get hold of it by eliminating the NPC.

4) Storm Scout

NPC Riot carries the Storm Scout exotic weapon with him, and users can get this by interacting with him and exchanging 500 Gold Bars.

5) Shadow Tracker

This weapon is with the Maven NPC and can be obtained by exchanging 400 Gold Bars in Fortnite Season 7.

6) Marksman Six Shooter

NPC Abstract carries this gun in Fortnite Season 7. It costs 400 Gold Bars, and loopers can get it by interacting with the NPC on the island.

