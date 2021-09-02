Where to find and destroy stolen IO intel in Fortnite (Week 13 challenges)

Marigold's head is on a swivel at the moment. Ever since taking over the IO's operations in Fortnite and letting Dr. Slone focus on the alien Mothership, things have not been going according to plan.

From sabotaged equipment, to communications going down, there seems to be no end to her troubles. Nonetheless, those issues will have to wait, as the IO mole has struck once again by stealing IO intel and scattering it across the island.

With the IO satellite bases being in a mess and orders not going through, Marigold is looking for volunteers who are willing to go hunting for the stolen IO intel and destroy it. A reward of 30,000 experience points awaits those who manage to complete the task.

Note: Fortnite week 13 Epic challenges will go live on September 2 at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Destroy stolen IO intel" Fortnite week 13 Epic challenge

To complete this challenge, players must locate and destroy the stolen IO intel. The task at hand is a simple search and destroy mission, which shouldn't be hard for most players.

There are a total of three locations on the island that can be searched for intel. Although there are three of them, due to weekly challenges, two of these locations will be highly populated by players and should be avoided. Here are their locations:

Deep Woods Dish

FN Radio located north of Steamy Stacks

RV located across the river east of Steel Farm

Location of all stolen IO intel in Fortnite Season 7

1) Deep Woods Dish

Although this location has been relatively quiet throughout Fortnite Season 7, with players having to visit IO bases to complete challenges, landing here becomes a risk.

Nonetheless, players who are adamant about landing here can find the stolen intel inside the largest wooden structure within the POI. Once collected, players should leave as soon as possible to avoid being pinned down by enemy gunfire.

Location of stolen intel at Deep Woods Dish (Image via Fortnite.GG)

2) Steel Farm

Due to the challenges that involve Corny Complex, the surrounding area is likely to become a hot-drop zone for players. Nonetheless, players looking for the stolen intel can find it inside the RV across the river from Steel Farm.

Location of stolen intel at Steel Farm (Image via Fortnite.GG)

3) FN Radio

FN Radio, located north of Steamy Stacks, is by far the safest location at which players can look for and destroy intel. It's on the northernmost edge of the map and is rather secluded from other POIs. Players can land here directly, finish the challenge and then proceed to loot before moving on.

Location of stolen intel at FN Radio (Image via Fortnite.GG)

