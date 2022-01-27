Where to find different kinds of Cactus plants to destroy in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

With the new biomes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, comes new species of plants. The new flora ranges from the mighty Timber Pines located in the snowy regions, to the humble shrubs and bushes scattered throughout the map. However, one particular type of plant stands out from the rest.

Beware the thorns (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Located in the hot desert biome on the island, players may have noticed several new cactus plants. While they certainly don't look as majestic as Timber Pines or as safe as Stealth Grass, they can survive the harsh climate with ease. Sadly, not much else is known about them.

Loopers are being tasked with destroying different types of cactus plants to dive deeper into their origins and find ways to use them. Those who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 25,000 experience points.

Where to find different types of Cactus plants in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Cactus plants can be found all over the map in the desert biome. Given their green and thorny appearance, they shouldn't be too hard to spot. Here are the steps needed to find them:

Players need to land far south of Greasy Grove at a location called Haven's Oasis.

On the eastern side of this body of water, players will find numerous cactus plants.

Destroy three different types of Cactus plants to complete the challenge.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Why completing this challenge at Haven's Oasis is the best option?

While cactus plants can be found all across the map, Haven's Oasis truly lives up to its name. The location is rather quiet and peaceful with very few players dropping there. To put it into perspective, it has no strategic importance, which makes it easy to get some experience points.

In addition to finding cactus plants in the area, players will also find the NPC Haven there. They can talk to her in order to complete two of Fortnite Chapter 3's Week Eight challenges, both of which are relatively easy and will reward players with a total of 50,000 experience points.

One will require players to engage in conversation to earn XP, while the other one is situational and will depend on the availability of Klomberries. If Klomberries can't be foraged, they can instead be purchased from her and consumed to complete the challenge.

