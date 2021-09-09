Where to find and eliminate an attached alien parasite in Fortnite (Week 14 Challenge)

While the Fortnite alien invaders may be bad, their parasitic eggs and creatures are by far the worst. They infect wildlife, chase players around the map, and occasionally even manage to latch on to life forms.

While there are perks to having an attached alien parasite for the duration of the match, the long term effects are unknown. Due to this very reason, Bunker Jonesy has a simple task for players to complete: eliminate an attached alien parasite.

Have you ever made an Alien Parasite so frustrated that it just exploded? #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/0PIdNsJ1bl — Ethan (@PerfScore) July 7, 2021

Finding an alien parasite attached to lifeforms shouldn't be hard, and each one eliminated is one less alien to deal with on the island. Additionally, players will even be rewarded with 30,000 experience points for completing the task. Happy hunting loopers!

"Eliminate an attached alien parasite" Fortnite Week 14 Epic Challenge (Image via Lazyleaks_/Twitter)

How to complete the "Eliminate an attached alien parasite" Fortnite Week 14 Epic Challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players must eliminate an attached alien parasite. Since the challenge does not specify what or who exactly the alien parasite has to be attached to, players can complete this task in three different ways.

1) Eliminate an attached alien parasite on wildlife

One of the easiest and safest ways to complete this challenge would be to simply eliminate an alien parasite attached to a wild animal. While there are no exact locations for this, players should be able to find at least one roaming about during the course of a match

Alternatively, for some strange reason, at least one infected animal can also be found in and around IO satellite bases. Additionally, players can also search for locations where alien eggs can be found. Animals nearby have a chance of getting infected.

2) Eliminate an attached alien parasite on teammates

If finding infected wildlife is proving to be difficult, players can simply play in duos mode and let a teammate get an alien parasite attached to their head. Once the creature latches on, all players have to do is shoot to eliminate it.

An easy way to complete the challenge this way would be to find alien parasites at their nesting grounds located on the map. After one player gets infected by the parasite, the other can shoot it off. These are a few low risk locations in which to complete the task:

Hydro 16 The Durr Burger Weeping Woods

3) Eliminate an attached alien parasite on enemy players

Although this is not the easiest way to complete this Fortnite challenge, players looking for an exciting way to accomplish the task can do so by eliminating enemies with parasites. The only issue most players will face trying this method is finding opponents with attached alien parasites.

Note: Fortnite Week 14 Epic Challenges will go live on September 9 at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

