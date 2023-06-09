Where to find the FlapJack Rifle in Fortnite

The FlapJack Rifle is a new weapon added in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. This is an assault rifle that comes with extra perks, which is why many players can't wait to get their hands on it. Additionally, it needs to be used for the first set of weekly challenges, as players need to deal 2,000 damage with it for the first stage.

What makes it special is its high-capacity magazine and extra damage against structures. Due to this, it's one of the best weapons to use in Battle Royale game modes. It's also useful for destroying cover in Zero Build.

This article will explain everything you need to know about the FlapJack Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. We'll explain where you can find this weapon and how you can use it to beat your opponents.

The FlapJack Rifle in Fortnite is one of the best weapons against builders

The new rifle deals extra damage against structures (Image via Epic Games)

The FlapJack Rifle is one of the new weapons added to Fortnite Battle Royale with Chapter 4 Season 3. It is quite common and can be found from many loot sources, including floor loot and chests.

What makes the new Fortnite rifle unique is its perk that deals bonus damage against structures. For example, the Legendary (Gold) variant of the weapon deals 31 damage to players, yet 36 damage to structures.

On average, the new rifle deals approximately 15 to 20% more damage to structures, which makes it fantastic for dealing with those who build a lot. Additionally, the magazine of 45 bullets is enough to shred down even the toughest builds your opponent puts in front of you.

The new Fortnite weapon is amazing against structures (Image via Epic Games)

This weapon is similar to the Drum Gun, a popular firearm that was available in Chapters 1 and 2.

One downside of the FlapJack Rifle is its reload time. Low-level variants of the weapon take nearly four seconds to reload, which is simply too long. However, a new Reality Augment called Reckless Rifle Reload makes reloading much faster with an empty magazine.

The Mythic version of the weapon is also available and is called the Enhanced FlapJack Rifle.

To obtain the Mythic version of the new Fortnite weapon, you will have to take down the Wildcard boss. Like in the previous season, the entity will drop a Vault keycard that you need to use to access one of the Vaults on the island.

The Mythic variant deals more damage and reloads faster. However, the magazine size is the same for every kind of the weapon, from Common (Gray) to Mythic (Gold).

