Where to find the Herald Sanctum in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The Herald Sanctum POI in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is located in the eastern hemisphere of the island. It's situated next to the beachhead that overlooks the Last Legs landmark. The POI was created when Chrome accelerated out of control and materialized into this colossal structure.

From there, The Herald observes the Reality Tree through her orb and controls the ebb and flow of Chrome on the island. Although no one knows how she got here in the first place, it is speculated that a rift opened by the Reality Tree allowed Chrome into this reality.

Since it can multiply rapidly, even a single drop would have been enough to get the ball rolling. As seen in the Fortnite trailer for Chapter 3 Season 4, a drop of Chrome spread in mere seconds and turned The Scientist and Origin into blobs. Soon, the island will share their fate.

What's The Herald's endgame in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

As far as anyone can tell, her endgame is similar to that of the Cube Queen. However, unlike the Queen Cube, The Herald's methods are a bit saner. Rather than destroying the island, she merely wants to consume it and convert it into her own Chrome paradise.

Furthermore, since she's created her sanctum on the island, it's clear that she intended to occupy it. This would explain why she hasn't unleashed monsters and deadly creatures on the island like the Cube Queen once did. However, this doesn't mean that she's a savior of any kind.

While there are no monsters roaming the island, Chrome is adversely affecting wildlife, and NPCs will follow soon. They become more hostile in nature and attack without provocation. This explains why so many NPCs and POIs have taken to the skies. Up in the air, they are safe from Chrome and its effects.

Speaking of POIs, for some strange reason, Epic Games wants players to visit the Reality Tree and Herald's Sanctum in a single match. They are undoubtedly connected and play a vital role in Fortnite's storyline, but visiting them is risky. Fortunately, the risk comes with a reward of 20,000 XP.

Will the Herald grow more powerful over the course of the season?

While it would fit well into the lore and represent her subsequent increase in power with the spread of Chrome, it would make things a tad difficult for players. Considering that she has a health pool of 1,200 (600 shields and 600 health points), it's already tough to eliminate her in combat.

Not to mention that she can spawn Chrome wolves and shoot using her Mythic weapon, Herald's Burst Rifle. To add to the woes, she can even sink into Chrome and reappear at will, flanking players from behind. Owing to these traits, eliminating her in Fortnite is not an easy task for most players even now.

Buffing her stats as the season progresses will only make things harder. That being said, some will no doubt enjoy the challenge. However, for the most part, things will become rather frustrating and agonizing.

