Where to find Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Technique in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

The new Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen crossover is finally here. The latest anime collaboration follows the model of the older ones with in-game items to go along with skins in the Item Shop. This includes two new Mythics: the Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Technique. These can only be found in a certain way, so they're fairly rare. There also exists a challenge to hold one of them in three different matches.

You need to find these new items, be it for the challenge or just to have the weapons. Here is a comprehensive guide on how you can find them and collect them.

How to get the new Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Technique in Fortnite

Step 1: Find a glowing llama

Find a new glowing loot llama (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

Part of the new Jujutsu Kaisen crossover is new llamas on the island. These are the same as the old loot llamas, they just glow to indicate they are special. When you find one of these, they will start running and eventually leave the island, so you have to be quick.

Furthermore, there is no guaranteed spawn for these. You need to have some luck to find one before anyone else, but the glow makes them easier to find - especially while gliding in from above. If you float down slowly, you might be able to see where one is and land there immediately. If not, start looking everywhere. Their icon will show up on the map, but that means that everyone knows where they are, so you still have to be very quick.

Step 2: Eliminate the llama

Eliminate the loot llama when you find it (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

Just like the old loot llamas in Fortnite Chapter 4, you have to eliminate these before they leave. They will run, so you must have good aim and deal heavy damage. At certain intervals, the llamas will stop moving, and you can deal a lot of damage quickly. Continue this while following the llama wherever it goes to destroy it, thus dropping all of the Fortnite loot.

Step 3: Collect the Straw Doll Technique and Hollow Purple

Collect the brand new collaborative items from the llama (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

The Straw Doll Technique and the Purple Hollow, two brand new Mythic items in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, will drop from the llama. They will drop with shields and a lot of ammo and materials. No other weapons will come from these llamas. Once you have the items, you can use them however you see fit.

