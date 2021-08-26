Where to find and hunt wildlife in Fortnite (Week 12 challenges)

Animals in Fortnite offer a unique twist to the game by giving players another thing to worry about aside from human opponents. Wolves and boar will attack on sight, drawing much-unwanted attention, while chickens and frogs can be a nuisance on some occasions.

One challenge for Fortnite players this week instructs them to hunt these creatures that are scattered around the Island for a good chunk of experience. While many gamers may find wildlife in undesirable scenarios, searching for animals can be harder than it sounds. Here's a look at common wildlife spawn locations to knock out this quest in a flash.

Fortnite wildlife spawn areas for Week 12 challenge

There are four different types of animals that lurk around the Fortnite map, each with their own use and threat. While wolves and boar might pose a bigger issue than other animals, chickens and frogs can be slippery and take players on a wild goose chase. Although frogs were vaulted earlier this season, they still deserve a mention as honorable wildlife that have passed through the game.

Wolves

Wolves howl at players and attract attention (Image via Epic Games)

Wolves spawn all over the map, with their biggest cluster being around the southwest section near Weeping Woods, Lazy Lake and Misty Meadows. They typically travel in packs, so hunting them can be a tricky feat for unprepared players.

Landing near the named locations mentioned above, along with Stealthy Stronghold, Catty Corner and between Believer Beach and Boney Burbs, almost guarantees a player will run across wolves at some point.

Boar

Boar spawn a little more frequently than wolves, covering a wider range of the Fortnite map in general. Their largest density runs through the center third of the map, stretching from Defiant Dish all the way to Craggy Cliffs.

Aside from this area, players can find boar lingering about Believer Beach and Holly Hatchery, to the west of Misty Meadows and the path between Catty Corner and Retail Row.

Chickens

Chickens are more elusive than other animals, so bring plenty of ammo (Image via Epic Games)

If players want to run around chasing chickens, they can find flocks of them flapping around Corny Complex and Pleasant Park. Corny Complex hosts nine chicken spawn within a stone's throw away and Pleasant Park holds five nearby as well.

Believer Beach and Holly Hatchery have a few chickens between them on the other side of the map, similar to how some roam around Retail Row and Dockside Dish. They aren't hard to find as one of Fortnite's most common animals, so completing the challenge by hunting chickens shouldn't take much time at all.

Edited by Sabine Algur