Where to find the Icy Grappler in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Icy Grappler in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, will grant players some slippery mobility. With the upcoming v18.30 hotfix, the utility item is scheduled to arrive in-game soon.

The item is a "cool" variant of the Grappler which was introduced to the game in Chapter 2 Season 5. It is a mid-range utility item which aids in mobility. If used correctly, players can pull themselves forward to cover both vertical and horizontal distances.

Everything you need to know about the Icy Grappler in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

As per information gathered from leaks, the item will be available for purchase from Fabio Sparklmane for 300 gold bars. He can currently be found at Apres Skies, located southwest of Misty Meadows.

The new variant of this utility item "Icy Grappler" will function much the same way but with a slight twist. Rather than simply covering vertical and horizontal distances, the utility item's "chilly" effect will cause players to go sliding about.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX More info on the upcoming "Icy Grappler" item, it does no damage but it can be used for fast mobility.



When you equip it, it will give you a frozen feet effect and an increased speed when you grapple with it and slide, and a slight camera shake effect when you're sliding. More info on the upcoming "Icy Grappler" item, it does no damage but it can be used for fast mobility.When you equip it, it will give you a frozen feet effect and an increased speed when you grapple with it and slide, and a slight camera shake effect when you're sliding. https://t.co/sscXHSKYwt

Based on the information provided by HYPEX, once the item is equipped, players will get a "frozen feet effect". This will provide a speed boost once the item is used to grapple with objects. Players will be able to slide around and experience a camera shake effect.

Although the item will allow added mobility, it will come at a cost. Once a player's feet have been frozen, directional control will be limited. This only becomes worse when trying to traverse a slope or rotate uphill.

The Icy Grappler's leaked statistics

Based on the early leaks, the item will have a magazine size and fire rate of 1. The reload time is set at 1.26, which will enable players to use the item quite frequently.

Mobility just got cooler in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

Note: These stats are subject to change once the item gets added to the game.

Is Epic Games hinting at the return of the Slide LTM in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

With the holiday season fast approaching, there may be a small possibility of the popular Slide LTM making a comeback. In this LTM, the player's feet are permanently frozen and Grapplers have unlimited ammunition.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX @itsarkheops The Slide LTM might return with it but this "Icy Grappler" is for for normal modes @itsarkheops The Slide LTM might return with it but this "Icy Grappler" is for for normal modes

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Much like the normal Battle Royale mode, players will be able to play the Slide LTM in either Solo or Duos. The objective of the match will be to secure a Victory Royale as usual.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

LIVE POLL Q. Excited for the Ice Grappler? Yes! Not really. 0 votes so far