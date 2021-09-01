Where to find and leave an IO car at an alien settlement in Fortnite (Week 13 challenges)

Although the Fortnite alien Mothership is heading toward Corny Complex, Marigold feels that passively feeding information is not going to be enough. To ensure that the Mothership abducts the IO headquarters, external pressure must be applied.

To achieve this, Marigold is looking for volunteers to find an IO car and drive it to Holly Hatchery in order to feint an attack. Loopers who manage to complete this task will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points.

"Leave an IO car at an alien settlement" Fortnite week 13 Legendary challenge (Image via Lazyleaks_)

Note: The Fortnite week 13 Legendary challenges will go live on September 1, at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Leave an IO car at an alien settlement" Fortnite week 13 Legendary challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to find and drive an IO car to Holly Hatchery. The challenge is by far the toughest one of the week.

There are two distinct ways to complete this challenge. One way will be the fastest and the easiest, while the other will be slightly more complex, but it will be the safest by far.

1) Drive an IO car to Holly Hatchery

The fastest way to complete this Fortnite challenge would be for players to land at one of the IO satellite bases, find an IO car and drive to Holly Hatchery. There are a total of seven IO satellite bases around the map, but only three can be considered close to Holly Hatchery. They are:

Discovery Dish

Dampy Dish

Defiant Dish

Given that most loopers will land at Discovery Dish and try to snag an IO car, players should avoid that IO satellite base. They should instead make their way to Dampy Dish or Defiant Dish to look for a car and drive it to Holly Hatchery.

2) Use an alien saucer to deliver the IO car

Now, given that loopers will target the three IO satellite dishes mentioned above as they are closest to Holly Hatchery, getting an IO car that way will prove to be rather difficult. However, there is another way to get the job done.

Players can find a parked alien saucer at Camp Cod, Dirty Docks, Green Steel Bridge or Steamy Stacks and use it to carry an IO car across the map to Holly Hatchery.

Three of the above-mentioned park saucer locations are near Dink Dish and Dockside Dish, while the one at Camp Cod is close to Destined Dish. Once loopers secure the saucer, they can use it to beam up an IO car and fly it next to Holly Hatchery. Upon reaching there, place the car down, get into it and drive toward the location to finish the challenge.

