Where to find Lightsabers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Lightsabers have been unvaulted for the Star Wars collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Unlike last year, they cannot be found in Star Wars Chests. Instead, players will have to interact with certain NPC Holograms to obtain the weapon. That said, those lucky enough to obtain one will gain a distinct advantage in general, but more specifically, in close-range combat.

Aside from being able to deal damage in melee combat, Lightsabers can be used to deflect bullets and force opponents to either rethink their strategy or end up wasting all their ammunition. Either way, a skilled player will be able to use Lightsabers to mop up the battlefield with minimal effort.

Aside from Star Wars Chests, how else can players obtain Lightsabers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Aside from interacting with NPCs, Lightsabers can also be found as loot that has been dropped by defeated players. However, given how powerful they are, only a handful of them will be present in every match.

Keeping this factor aside, it may also be possible to obtain Lightsabers from NPC bosses on the island. Similar to last year when Darth Vader featured as an NPC on the island, players could defeat him to obtain his Red Lightsaber. Since he's now back on the island, this possibility has now opened up once again.

However, for those who remember facing him in combat in Fortnite Chapter 3, Darth Vader is not an easy target by any means. Many of those who tried to 1v1 him ended up being eliminated rather easily. Nevertheless, being able to brandish the Red Lightsaber is not just a matter of pride, but it also serves as a warning for opponents.

Is it worth using a Lightsaber in combat?

While Lightsabers are powerful, they are mostly useful for deflecting bullets and engaging in melee combat in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Avoid using it when facing opponents at long-range. That said, at close-range, a well-timed shotgun round may be more useful than a Lightsaber attack at times. If opponents shoot from a different angle, the shots will get past the Lightsaber's block/deflect ability.

Nevertheless, if nothing else, they can be used to deflect bullets, allowing players to either hold their ground or use the ability to slowly advance towards the target. However, this may not be enough to stop a bullet being fired from a Heavy Sniper Rifle or those being shot out of a Cobra DMR. Players will have to rely on strategy as well to make the most of the weapon.

Last but not least, avoid using the Lightsaber in and around the waterbodies as the weapon will be rendered all but useless when in water. Opponents can use this trick to lure new players and leave them defenseless. Switching to a ranged weapon when in watery terrain is the best option in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

