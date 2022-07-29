Where to find Lil Whip & his Ice cream truck in Fortnite

Fortnite's Lil Whip can no longer be found at Coney Crossroads. Given that the game is experiencing the summer season, the NPC is going around the map selling ice cream.

Lil Whip and his ice cream truck can be found in six locations on the map.

To commemorate the latest installment of its annual summer event, Fortnite has introduced ice cream. Like every other consumable, it provides temporary buffs and health gains. The title offers five 'flavors' of ice cream.

Fortnite's No Sweat Summer event has brought many summer-themed additions. These include summer-styled outfits, cosmetic items, and limited-time quests.

Since ice cream is the latest consumable to be added to the title, it is very plausible that the developers will push ice cream-centric challenges during the event.

Lil Whip now spawns at six locations in Fortnite

Lil Whip is a businessman and the owner of SofDeez, an ice cream franchise in the Fortnite Omniverse. Besides these credentials, he also has a fascinating back story.

Whip aspires to be a rapper, and during Chapter 3 Season 3, he produced his own music. To help fund his aspirations, the NPC borrowed surplus bars from various benefactors on the island.

Unfortunately, Whip's album failed to gross any significant sales. Following this, he went into debt.

Chasing away the impending fear of benefactors asking for returns, he absconded from his outlet at Coney Crossroads and now goes about selling ice cream from a truck.

The following are the locations that Lil Whip frequents:

Wreck Ravine (Towards east) Shroom Station (Reality biome) South of Beach Bash Sleepy Sound The Joneses Chonker's Speedway

Whip and his truck spawn at random. Players can try and land at any of the locations above to find him. They can interact with him, and he rewards them with ice cream.

Fortnite has five ice cream flavors found in coolers across the map. Each ice cream flavor has a different effect on users. They are as follows:

Ice Cream Cone (uncommon): Restores limited health

Frozen Ice Cream Cone: Restores health and gives slippery feet

Guzzling Ice Cream Cone: Works like guzzle juice and regenerates health over time

Spicy Ice Cream Cone: Restores health and speeds up movements

Lil Whip's Special Serve: Restores both health and shield

Since Whip spawns randomly, there is no surefire way to know his exact location at the time of landing. However, loopers can look for an ice cream truck in the POIs to confirm his presence.

They can find the truck near landmarks. For instance, gamers can locate Whip near the gas station at Shroom Station.

Although there are no Lil Whip-specific challenges in the game, there are some pertaining to ice cream. In the Day 7 challenge of No Sweat Summer, players need to throw ice cream.

This task can be efficiently completed and doesn't require locating Lil Whip. Users can easily find ice cream in coolers situated all around the island.

Loopers are scouting for Lil Whip all across the map just to get their hands on the coveted Lil Whip's Special Serve. Like other consumables, ice cream needs to be foraged too.

