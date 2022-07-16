Fortnite summer event 2022: Release date, skins, rewards, and more

The Fortnite summer event is a hugely popular in-game extravaganza. Although it does not last very long, there is a lot to see and do during this time. In Chapter 2 Season 7, when the aliens visited, loopers had an extraterrestrial beach party. This time around, the theme is Vibin'.

A few weeks ago, Epic Games released Creative Mode challenges that were suspected to be the main attraction of the event. However, given that there was little to do, they served as more of a teaser than a full-fledged event.

There is now a proper release date for the Fortnite summer event. While not everything has been disclosed just as yet, there is sufficient information that has been made available by leakers over the past couple of days. This will provide a rough idea as to what fans can expect.

Everything known so far about Fortnite's summer event

While some of the information obtained by the leakers is likely to change, the majority of it will follow through. With that being said, here are all the details regarding the event:

1) Start Date

HYPEX @HYPEX Summer update drops on Monday at 4 AM ET Summer update drops on Monday at 4 AM ET 🔥 https://t.co/Hl4QA3bwRm

According to HYPEX, the event will start following the update that is currently scheduled for Monday (July 18). Once the downtime ends, the Fortnite summer event will officially begin. Epic Games is likely to showcase a cinematic trailer for the occasion.

While there is a starting date, it is not known when the event will wrap up. Taking into consideration how long the Cosmic event lasted, the festivities should last a week or perhaps till the end of the summer. The exact date will be announced by the developers soon.

2) Skins and cosmetics

HYPEX @itsRealHYPEX Goodmorning. Here are the skins that i personally think Epic will pick from for this summer event, based on their look and timing of their survey. I know they also release skins that are not in surveys but no way they don't pick at least 2-3 of these. Goodmorning. Here are the skins that i personally think Epic will pick from for this summer event, based on their look and timing of their survey. I know they also release skins that are not in surveys but no way they don't pick at least 2-3 of these. https://t.co/xEansUJrXJ

Due to the limited information available, it is unclear which skins will be coming into the game. While some speculation is afoot, it may or may not manifest into actualization. That being said, there is one skin that can be more or less confirmed.

HYPEX @HYPEX For those who don't know, last update epic added an unfinished challenges category called "Punk Koi Quests", and "Punk Koi" was the codename of Charlotte from Ch2S8. So most likely this highly requested remix skin is a quest pack or something for this summer! For those who don't know, last update epic added an unfinished challenges category called "Punk Koi Quests", and "Punk Koi" was the codename of Charlotte from Ch2S8. So most likely this highly requested remix skin is a quest pack or something for this summer! https://t.co/6m19nNGuMt

According to the leakers, Punk Koi was the codename given to Charlotte. The skin was designed by Kitsu and featured in the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. If the rumors are true, a remixed version of the skin will be added to the Item Shop during the summer event. However, it would seem that it may only be available via a special quest pack.

3) Challenges and rewards

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey We ARE getting new "No Sweat Summer Quests"!



Questline Names:

- No Sweat Sponsorship

- No Sweat Marketing

- No Sweat Product Recall



While there have been a few Creative Mode challenges added for the summer season, a fresh lot of them will be added soon. These, in particular, will be for the Battle Royale playlist. Given how much players love the BR mode, this will be a perfect addition to the event.

Although no information has been provided about the rewards, players are likely to receive something upon completing all the challenges, including:

Sprays

Wraps

A generous amount of XP

4) New POI

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Goodmorning!



Ahead of the Hotfix update later today the Skatepark has begun being built over at The Sanctuary and the Reality Bloom has officially arrived at Sleepy Sound (ignore the melted buildings)! Goodmorning!Ahead of the Hotfix update later today the Skatepark has begun being built over at The Sanctuary and the Reality Bloom has officially arrived at Sleepy Sound (ignore the melted buildings)! https://t.co/nVxqHkX0oA

Following the latest update, a large structure just off the eastern coast of the island began taking shape. According to leakers, this will become a Skatepark. With skateboarding mechanics supposedly being worked on in Fortnite, they will likely be featured here. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

Come Monday, following the update v21.30, this structure will be completed. It will likely serve as the main hub for the Fortnite summer event. There are rumors that a live music event may also take place here. Hopefully, leakers will be able to dig up more information about the same over the weekend.

Note: There has been no official confirmation from Epic Games. Hence, readers should take the information with a pinch of salt.

